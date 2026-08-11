AdRoll Expands Multichannel Advertising Capabilities Through ChatGPT Ads Pilot

Pilot gives select SMB, mid-market and B2B advertisers an early opportunity to reach customers during AI-assisted research and discovery

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdRoll , an AI-powered multi-channel advertising platform, today announced a pilot that enables a select group of AdRoll and AdRoll ABM customers to test advertising in ChatGPT. Participating advertisers can explore how sponsored placements in ChatGPT complement their broader marketing strategies.

Generative AI is changing how people research products, evaluate solutions and discover brands, creating new opportunities for advertisers beyond traditional channels that largely focus on driving awareness at the top of the funnel or capturing existing intent at the bottom. AdRoll will help participating advertisers understand how advertising in conversational AI platforms fits within the customer journey and how it can work alongside their existing media investments rather than operate as a standalone experiment.

“Conversational AI platforms are creating an entirely new environment that enable marketers to participate in the moments when options are being discovered, preferences are being formed, and decisions are taking shape,” said Vibhor Kapoor, chief executive officer of AdRoll. “Marketers need to understand the impact conversational AI can have on the middle of the customer journey and how it complements the channels they already use to build awareness and capture demand. AdRoll is helping SMB, mid-market and B2B advertisers approach this opportunity as part of a connected strategy rather than another isolated media experiment.”

Ads in ChatGPT are designed to show relevant messages at meaningful points in this customer journey, appearing below the end of a response when contextually appropriate or based on the users’ experience in ChatGPT. The unbiased and honest nature of the experience, as cited by OpenAI, closely aligns with AdRoll's guiding principles on advertising experiences. Ads appear separately and do not influence ChatGPT’s responses. OpenAI also keeps users’ conversations private from advertisers and does not sell user data to advertisers.

AdRoll will provide participating customers with campaign expertise and support as they evaluate how advertising in conversational AI can help them engage across the decision-making journey, an area many existing channels have yet to fully address. The pilot is designed to help bring emerging advertising opportunities to SMB, mid-market and B2B marketers that may not have the resources or specialized expertise required to test a new channel independently.

“It is not every day that a new channel emerges, let alone one that’s tied to how people actively explore and evaluate their options through AI,” said Hans Fischmann, vice president of product at AdRoll. “The early signal is encouraging, and we are seeing ChatGPT show up across both awareness and performance goals. We are excited to help our customers test what this channel can deliver.”

The pilot builds on AdRoll’s continued investment in a multichannel advertising platform designed for the AI era, including privacy-forward measurement and technology that helps advertisers maintain reliable campaign insights as traditional cookies and browser-based tracking become less dependable. The company has also expanded its offering into channels including connected TV and digital out-of-home and introduced Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations that allow marketers to connect AdRoll and AdRoll ABM with AI assistants and agentic workflows.

Advertising in ChatGPT is currently available to a select group of participating AdRoll and AdRoll ABM customers and is not broadly available across AdRoll’s full customer base. Existing customers interested in learning more about the pilot can contact their AdRoll customer success manager. For more information, visit AdRoll’s website here .

About AdRoll

AdRoll is a multi-channel advertising platform built for growth-minded marketers. With powerful AI, flexible campaign tools, and seamless integrations, AdRoll helps mid-sized businesses turn complexity into clarity and clicks into customers. The AdRoll platform delivers full-funnel performance through integrated advertising, cross-channel attribution and audience insights, supporting marketers across industries including ecommerce, technology, financial services, education, and more. For B2B teams, AdRoll ABM extends these capabilities with account-based precision, multi-touch campaigns, and real-time buyer intelligence. Backed by nearly 20 years of data and award-winning support, AdRoll enables marketing teams to advertise smarter, move faster, and achieve more, all from one place.