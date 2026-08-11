Rekor Selected for 7-Year South Carolina DOT Statewide Contract Valued in Excess of $22 Million

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), which builds trusted data, privacy, and security solutions for real-world video and sensor networks, today announced it has been selected by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) for a statewide contract with a seven-year term and an expected potential value in excess of $22 million. The award is subject to customary final contract negotiations.

Under the contract, Rekor will maintain, upgrade, and modernize SCDOT's statewide network of traffic count, vehicle classification, and speed monitoring sites, along with the agency's weigh-in-motion (WIM) sites. The work replaces aging in-road sensor infrastructure with non-intrusive, AI-powered roadside systems that deliver higher accuracy, require no lane closures to service, and produce data that exceeds Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) reporting standards.

Open to Every City and County in South Carolina

At SCDOT's discretion, the contract is available for cooperative purchasing by South Carolina cities, counties, municipalities, and metropolitan planning organizations. Local agencies can order directly against the statewide contract without running a separate competitive procurement. That removes months of bid administration for local governments and gives them the same pricing, technology, and service levels as the state.

Rekor expects this mechanism to accelerate local adoption across South Carolina and to increase the contract's potential total value above the $22 million statewide baseline over the seven-year term.

What Rekor Will Deliver

Count, classification, and speed sites. Maintenance, upgrade, and modernization of SCDOT's permanent and short-term data collection sites statewide, delivering volume, speed, FHWA 13-bin classification, and individual vehicle records.

Maintenance, upgrade, and modernization of SCDOT's permanent and short-term data collection sites statewide, delivering volume, speed, FHWA 13-bin classification, and individual vehicle records. Weigh-in-motion network. Maintenance and modernization of SCDOT's WIM sites, including real-time overweight vehicle detection to support pavement management, freight planning, and commercial vehicle enforcement.

Maintenance and modernization of SCDOT's WIM sites, including real-time overweight vehicle detection to support pavement management, freight planning, and commercial vehicle enforcement. Data-as-a-Service managed service model. Rekor owns, installs, monitors, and services the infrastructure. SCDOT receives validated data rather than equipment to maintain.

Rekor owns, installs, monitors, and services the infrastructure. SCDOT receives validated data rather than equipment to maintain. Cooperative access. Availability to local agencies statewide through the same contract vehicle.

Rekor Discover: Traffic Data Delivered Safely, Accurately, and Cost-Effectively

Rekor Discover delivers traffic data safely, accurately, and efficiently through an advanced Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform powered by AI-driven traffic detection technology.

Built on the understanding that no single traffic detection technology is ideal for every environment, Rekor evaluates the specific requirements of each deployment and selects the most effective solution to ensure reliable, high-quality traffic data. By leveraging the strengths of multiple detection technologies while minimizing their limitations, Rekor provides clients with accurate, timely, and actionable insights while maintaining project schedules and budget objectives. This flexible approach enables transportation agencies and infrastructure operators to make better-informed decisions based on dependable traffic data delivered when and where it is needed.

Rekor Discover AI technology: Analyzes live traffic video to collect comprehensive vehicle data, including FHWA 13-category vehicle classification, micromobility, speed, gap, headway, axle count, and axle configuration, all processed locally at the edge without relying on cloud connectivity. This non-intrusive, roadside solution keeps technicians out of active traffic lanes and eliminates the need for lane closures during installation, maintenance, and repairs.

The system delivers highly accurate traffic data, even in challenging operating conditions such as heavy congestion and stop-and-go traffic, where traditional in-road sensors like inductive loops and piezoelectric devices often experience reduced performance and accuracy. Agencies also benefit from advanced, real-time Automatic Incident Detection capabilities, including the identification of stranded vehicles, wrong-way drivers, collisions, near misses, and developing traffic congestion. Each incident is supported by video evidence, providing transportation agencies with actionable intelligence that improves situational awareness, accelerates response times, and supports Vision Zero initiatives aimed at reducing traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries.

Privacy Protection: Rekor provides comprehensive privacy protection through patented automatic anonymization, enabling entire images or specific elements, such as license plates and human faces, to be obscured. Because processing occurs locally on roadside edge devices, image data is analyzed on-site rather than transmitted to the cloud, supporting a privacy-by-design approach and compliance with applicable state privacy regulations.

Rekor Discover AI Loop Signature™ technology uses patent-pending algorithms to generate FHWA vehicle classifications from existing in-road inductive loop infrastructure. Traditionally, state Departments of Transportation have relied on a combination of inductive loop detectors and piezoelectric sensors installed in each traffic lane to collect traffic data and vehicle classification information. However, approximately 90% of system failures are attributed to piezoelectric sensor issues, which require frequent maintenance, repair, and replacement, resulting in significant costs and traffic disruptions. By applying Rekor's AI Loop Signature technology, SCDOT can extract modern, high-quality vehicle classification data from existing operational loop detectors, extending the value and service life of prior infrastructure investments.

Rekor's AI-driven approach is powered by a unique data asset: thousands of locations where loop detectors, piezoelectric sensors, and video-based traffic sensors are co-located and monitoring the same traffic lanes. This extensive dataset enables continuous algorithm training and validation, ensuring the technology remains accurate, reliable, and responsive to evolving traffic patterns.

Discover Weigh-in-Motion Solutions

Discover Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) solutions combine in-road weight measurement technology with AI-powered roadside vehicle detection, giving agencies the ability to identify not only when a vehicle exceeds legal weight limits, but also exactly which vehicle is involved and who is operating it.

The platform integrates weigh-in-motion measurements, USDOT number recognition, for overweight truck identification, and FHWA vehicle classification into a single, unified record. This comprehensive approach provides enforcement agencies with actionable intelligence in real time, enabling overweight vehicle alerts to be delivered while the vehicle is still in transit.

By connecting vehicle weight data with verified vehicle and carrier identification, Rekor helps transportation agencies improve enforcement efficiency, enhance roadway safety, protect infrastructure from excessive wear, and support data-driven commercial vehicle operations management.

Management Commentary

"South Carolina has been one of the clearest examples anywhere of what happens when an agency modernizes how it collects roadway data. This contract takes that work statewide. We are replacing sensors that fail in the pavement with systems that sit safely beside the road, and we are handing SCDOT validated data instead of equipment to maintain. Opening the contract to every city and county in the state means a small municipality gets the same technology as the state, without running its own time-consuming procurement process," said Mark Phillips, General Manager, Rekor Systems

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) builds trusted data, privacy, and security solutions for real-world video and sensor networks. Rekor's AI-powered roadway intelligence platforms are deployed across the United States, delivering real-time data and actionable insights to transportation agencies, law enforcement, and commercial operators.

For more information, visit Rekor.ai; for Go-Secure.Video, visit go-secure.video.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including particularly statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and services, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations and future results of current and anticipated products and services. These statements involve uncertainties, such as known and unknown risks, and are dependent on other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements we express or imply. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under the sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in this Press Release and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business. The forward-looking statements in this Press Release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestiture, merger, acquisition, or other business combination that had not been completed as of the date of this filing. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Charles Degliomini

cdegliomini@rekor.ai