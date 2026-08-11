Renewal Logistics Named No. 3820 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Logistics today announced it has been ranked No. 3820 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list , the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Founded by Courtney and Bryan Folk, Renewal Logistics has grown into one of the nation's leading independent third-party logistics (3PL) providers for fashion, apparel, and lifestyle brands. Over the past three years, the company has doubled its revenue and warehouse footprint across five strategically located facilities in Georgia and California, and now supports more than 150 brands with fulfillment, returns management, reverse logistics, and product recovery, combining advanced operational systems with high-touch customer service.

“We’ve never chased growth for growth’s sake,” said Courtney Folk, co-founder of Renewal Logistics . “We’ve focused on solving real problems for our customers, earning their trust, and building a business we’re proud of one relationship at a time. Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a reflection of our incredible team, our customers who have grown alongside us, and the belief that taking exceptional care of people is still the best growth strategy there is.”

A key driver of Renewal Logistics’ growth has been its expertise in reverse logistics and circular economy solutions. The company has refurbished over 20 million returns and brought them back to factory first quality, and restored more than 10 million units that would otherwise have ended up in landfills, helping brands recover inventory value while reducing waste. Its refurbishment capabilities and value-added services have made Renewal Logistics a trusted partner for both established retailers and international brands expanding into the U.S.

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Renewal Logistics

Renewal Logistics is a woman-owned high volume logistics company for apparel, footwear, and consumer goods. Working with some of the largest and best-known brands in the world, Renewal’s focus on its integrated returns and outbound fulfillment strategy has had a significant impact on its brands ability to sell more product. Our streamlined returns process accelerates the order-to-cash cycle by returning inspected, restocked product into available inventory quickly. This reduces the working capital trapped in returned goods and maximizes sell-through — so brands recover revenue faster and avoid carrying dead stock. Renewal’s unique approach has refurbished over 20 million returns to factory first quality allowing them to be resold as new, and kept over 10 million units out of landfills by restoring apparel. Renewal develops customized approaches to unique problems, minimizes the cost of delays and converts expired inventory into sellable merchandise. Its 700,000 sq ft production space helps clients move product faster by creating true omnichannel capabilities quickly changing out brand and price tags, converting hanging stock to be ready to ship via e-comm. For more info, please visit renewallogistics.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

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