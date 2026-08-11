ASUS Republic of Gamers Launches the Strix SCAR 18 in Canada — Its Most Powerful Gaming Laptop Yet

KEY POINTS

Flagship performance for power users : Up to Intel ® Core ™ Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU and GeForce RTX 5090 for demanding gaming, creative, and AI workloads

: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU and GeForce RTX 5090 for demanding gaming, creative, and AI workloads Incredible power unleashed: ROG Intelligent Cooling technology enables up to 320W of total system power from top-tier silicon

ROG Intelligent Cooling technology enables up to 320W of total system power from top-tier silicon Visual supremacy: World's first 18" 4K 240Hz mini-LED laptop display, with ROG Nebula ELMB and unique multi-zone strobing tech for supreme clarity

World's first 18" 4K 240Hz mini-LED laptop display, with ROG Nebula ELMB and unique multi-zone strobing tech for supreme clarity Future-ready upgradeability and signature ROG design: Tool-less access for easy upgrades, with classic ROG aesthetic





TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the launch of the 2026 ROG Strix SCAR 18 in Canada, a gaming laptop that redefines the meaning of 'flagship'. Powered by up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, the Strix SCAR 18 delivers elite-level performance for the toughest gaming, creative and AI-focused workloads thanks to its incredible 320W sustained maximum total system power. The SCAR 18 boasts the latest ROG Intelligent Cooling technology to tame the massive power envelope, including an end-to-end vapor chamber and a sandwiched heatsink design.

The 2026 Strix SCAR 18 innovates using the world’s first 18-inch 4K 240Hz mini-LED laptop panel with ROG Nebula ELMB1 — the latest ROG Nebula HDR Display that marries high resolution and high refresh rates with incredibly clear and vivid HDR. With tool-less access for easy upgrades and classic ROG aesthetic, the Strix SCAR 18 is the most powerful gaming laptop ROG has ever built.

The ROG Strix SCAR 18 will be available in Canada starting August 11, 2026, on the ASUS Store. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 configuration launches first, with the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 model following at the end of August.

The ultimate flagship gaming experience powered by top-tier silicon

The 2026 ROG Strix SCAR 18 is engineered for anyone who demands the very best performance. For gamers, it delivers the sky-high framerates across AAA games and esports titles. For creators, the SCAR 18 drives pro-level 3D and video applications, large projects, and demanding creative workflows with ease. Power users such as developers and AI-focused users will also find that it provides a supremely capable platform for the toughest workloads. It's powered by up to the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor, which delivers exceptional single and multi‑threaded performance and next‑generation AI capabilities.

Paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, the Strix SCAR 18 is the ultimate desktop replacement laptop. With a maximum TGP of 175W and access to the latest GPU-acceleration technologies including DLSS 4 and Multi-Frame Generation, the Strix SCAR 18 delivers flagship performance across every single gaming title. With a huge jump in total system power from 255W to 320W, both CPU and GPU can reach their full potential. From open-world AAA titles and hyper-competitive Twitch shooters to demanding creative workflows and AI development, the Strix SCAR 18 is a true powerhouse.

Mastering the formidable 320W power limit with ROG Intelligent Cooling

The 2026 ROG Strix SCAR 18 boasts a unique suite of cooling technologies to make this leap in power possible. All the exhaust vents lie at the rear of the hinge, keeping warm air away from the mousing hand. The sides and bottom of the machine act as an air intake, creating a natural, efficient path for airflow, and directed interior airflow between surface mounted components helps keep temperatures up to 5°C lower. Air also flows through the keyboard deck, keeping hands cooler during intense gaming sessions.

The Strix SCAR 18 features a 20% thicker vapor chamber than the previous generation, maximizing thermal efficiency. Ultrathin 0.1mm copper fins on the heatsink increase total surface area to 246,898mm², and the fans have also been improved, with the CPU and GPU fans driving 91% more airflow than the previous-generation design.

Even the SSDs are designed for the extreme thermal demands of PCIe® 5.0, with a dedicated graphite-and-copper heatsink cooling solution, ensuring high storage speeds without compromise.

Visual supremacy: World’s first 18-inch 4K 240Hz mini-LED laptop display with ROG Nebula ELMB

One of the true highlights of the ROG Strix SCAR 18 is its ROG Nebula HDR Display, which houses the world’s first 18-inch 4K 240Hz mini-LED laptop panel with ROG Nebula ELMB. A true marriage of high-resolution and high-refresh rates, this panel compromises nothing while offering incredible visuals in both SDR and HDR modes. ROG mini -LED technology delivers over 2000 dimming zones, up to 1600 nits of peak brightness in HDR, and beautiful colors thanks to 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Whether gamers are playing their favorite games in SDR or dazzling HDR, this gorgeous display delivers bright and vibrant color that is sure to impress. The Strix SCAR 18 is also equipped with AGLR (anti-glare and low reflection) technology, which reduces light reflections by 55% and delivers 4.5X better contrast. AGLR is able to cut unwanted glare from ambient lighting in the room without muddying the image or dulling colors like traditional anti-glare solutions. Its VESA® ClearMR 11000 rating ensures exceptionally crisp visuals even for fast motion.

Built for those who require the absolute clearest visuals possible, this innovative mini-LED display is also the first to feature ROG Nebula Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB), which completely changes the game when it comes to motion clarity. Unlike traditional ELMB solutions that strobe the entire display at once, ROG Nebula ELMB has eight discrete zones that allow the display to turn off exactly when a pixel is transitioning between colors, delivering incredible motion clarity across the entire panel. This new technology also supports variable refresh rates — a critical compromise in standard ELMB solutions — so users can enjoy crystal clear motion without screen tearing or stuttering. ROG Nebula ELMB will be of particular interest to esports gamers.

Future-ready upgradeability and signature ROG design

The ROG Strix SCAR 18 is built for enthusiasts, and features a tool-less bottom panel to allow for seamless access to the SSD and RAM modules for upgrades. The entire panel can be removed in seconds, allowing full access to critical upgrade components with no screwdriver required. The SSD drive bays also feature ROG Q-Latch, an elegant retention mechanism that securely holds drives in place with no screws.

As a flagship gaming laptop, the Strix SCAR 18 sports a classic ROG aesthetic with a modern flair. It has a full-surround Aura RGB bar, offering 360° lighting coverage across the base of the machine for a distinct gamer feel, with additional RGB lighting courtesy of the ROG Eye logo in the lid. It also sports the AniMe Vision lighting array on the lid, a grid of LEDs that can display text and animations for a truly customized experience. For those who prefer a stealthier look, all RGB lighting can be disabled via the Armoury Crate app, giving the machine a sleek black look with premium chromium accents. It also boasts the latest connectivity, including dual Thunderbolt™ 5 ports, a 2.5G LAN port, and WiFi 7 connectivity, for gaming anywhere.

Together, these innovations make the Strix SCAR 18 a true flagship gaming laptop, delivering uncompromised performance, cutting-edge visuals, and a platform built to evolve with the most demanding users.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The 2026 ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835) will be available in Canada starting August 11, 2026, on the ASUS Store. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 configuration arrives August 11, with the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 configuration following at the end of August.

Detailed Canadian specifications and pricing are available below. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

PRESS CONTACTS

Redoine Taoussi



Senior Public Relations Manager



Redoine_Taoussi@asus.com



NOTES TO EDITORS

ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835): https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-scar-18-2026/

ROG Strix SCAR 18 ASUS Store (G835): https://eshop.asus.com/ca-en/rog-strix-scar-18-2026-gaming-laptop.html

ROG Nebula HDR: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/site/gaming/rog-nebula-display/

ROG Intelligent Cooling: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/content/rog-intelligent-cooling/

ROG Anime Vision: https://rog.asus.com/content/anime-vision-pixel-editor/

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ROG Homepage: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Store: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/store/

ROG Gaming Laptops: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops-group/

ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asusrog

ROG X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus_rog

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

SPECIFICATIONS 2

2026 ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835)

Model Name G835LWG-DS98-CA G835LXG-DS99-CA Part No 90NR0LI1-M00CV0 90NR0LF1-M00JU0 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Color Off Black Off Black Display 18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 3840X2400, 500nits(HDR 1600nits peak),over 2000 dimming zones, 240Hz / 3ms, ROG Nebula ELMB, AGLR Technology, DCI-P3 100%, Pantone Validated, with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision® 18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 3840X2400, 500nits(HDR 1600nits peak),over 2000 dimming zones, 240Hz / 3ms, ROG Nebula ELMB, AGLR Technology, DCI-P3 100%, Pantone Validated, with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision® Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 290HX Plus 2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.5 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads)



Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 290HX Plus 2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.5 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads)



Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR7 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU 24GB GDDR7 Graphics Power ROG Boost: 1550MHz* at 175W (1500MHz Boost Clock+50MHz OC, 150W+25W Dynamic Boost) ROG Boost: 1647MHz* at 175W (1597MHz Boost Clock+50MHz OC, 150W+25W Dynamic Boost) Memory 64GB DDR5-6400 SO-DIMM (Upgradeable to 128GB)



(32GB DDR5-6400 SO-DIMM *2) 64GB DDR5-6400 SO-DIMM (Upgradeable to 128GB)



(32GB DDR5-6400 SO-DIMM *2) Storage 2TB



1TB + 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0) 4TB



2TB + 2TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0) Webcam 1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello 1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello Wireless Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2+Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) I/O Ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 Type-C®/DisplayPort™ 2.1/Power Delivery 3.1/G-SYNC



3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



1 x ASUS Slim Power Jack



1 x 2.5G LAN port



1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL



1 x Audio combo jack: Mic In and Headphone 2 x Thunderbolt™ 5 Type-C®/DisplayPort™ 2.1/Power Delivery 3.1/G-SYNC



3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



1 x ASUS Slim Power Jack



1 x 2.5G LAN port



1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL



1 x Audio combo jack: Mic In and Headphone Battery 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 450W AC Adapter, Output: 21V DC, 21.45A, 450W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Rectangle Conn, 450W AC Adapter, Output: 21V DC, 21.45A, 450W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Dimensions 15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.38 (39.9 x 29.8 x 2.35 ~ 3.50 cm) 15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.38 (39.9 x 29.8 x 2.35 ~ 3.50 cm) Weight 8.16 lbs (3.70 Kg) 8.22 lbs (3.73 Kg) Availability August 11, 2026 End of August / Early September 2026 Where to buy ASUS Store ASUS Store MSRP C$6,899 C$8,499





About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

1 Based on publicly available information as of April 2026, ROG Strix SCAR 18 is the only gaming laptop known to feature a 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate in a single 18" mini-LED panel with ELMB.

2 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b670233d-2977-4ef3-b76b-ff9f7f1afe6c