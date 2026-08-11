Kargo Advances AI-Powered Creative Science® to Unify Brand and Performance Marketing

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As marketing shifts from siloed, channel-based execution to AI-mediated orchestration, Kargo’s Creative Science strategy unifies brand storytelling and performance outcomes within a single intelligent system.

Kargo defines Creative Science as the integration of art and science in modern advertising, combining breakthrough creative experiences with data, predictive modeling, and artificial intelligence to drive measurable business impact. By bringing together creative, context, commerce and measurement, Creative Science is designed to eliminate the traditional divide between brand and performance marketing and enable both to operate as one connected engine across screens.

To scale this strategy across its AI platform, Kargo has entered into a three-year Enterprise Discount Program agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The agreement strengthens the infrastructure powering Kargo’s AI roadmap, enabling real-time decisioning, unified data orchestration, and enterprise-grade AI deployment across premium media environments including connected TV (CTV), live sports, mobile, and commerce-driven formats.

“At Kargo, we believe the future of marketing lies in the combination of art and science,” said Harry Kargman, Founder and CEO of Kargo. “Creative Science is about pairing unforgettable creative with intelligent data and AI to deliver measurable impact. Our agreement with AWS enables us to scale that vision, accelerating innovation while maintaining governance, cost discipline and brand safety for our clients and publisher partners.”

Enabling Real-Time Intelligence Across Screens

Under the agreement, Kargo is expanding its use of AWS AI and data services to power several core capabilities central to its Creative Science roadmap:

Sub-second decisioning in high-intensity environments such as live sports and contextual CTV, where real-time precision can significantly influence brand and commerce outcomes.

Unified data orchestration across screens, integrating video, audio, text and signal-level inputs into a single intelligence layer that informs activation and optimization.

Enterprise-grade AI deployment designed to balance performance, scalability, governance and cost efficiency.

Personalization at scale supported by more holistic measurement approaches that extend beyond last-click attribution.

Kargo’s architecture supports multiple AI workloads, including recommendation systems, ranking models and large language models, enabling each to be independently optimized for speed, throughput and cost. The company is also expanding its use of AWS Bedrock to provide secure, governed access to foundation models across production systems, supporting real-time inference, experimentation, and rapid feature development.

Expanding Technical Capabilities on AWS

In parallel, Kargo and AWS have entered a Strategic Framework Agreement to enable Kargo's use of AWS generative AI services, such as Amazon Bedrock and SageMaker AI, to address use cases including AI-assisted creative generation, dynamic campaign optimization, and workflow automation . Kargo is also powering its workloads on AWS RTB Fabric to enable tighter integration across data, identity, and measurement workflows.

Together, the Enterprise Discount Program and Strategic Framework Agreement position AWS as a key infrastructure and engineering collaborator as Kargo continues to scale Creative Science and expand its AI-driven advertising capabilities across the open internet.

About Kargo

Kargo is the creative performance solution reimagining modern media buying. We unify high-impact creative, intelligent targeting, and premium supply across CTV, social, retail media, and the open web — all in one platform. Powered by proprietary AI and built on 100% premium inventory, Kargo helps brands drive measurable full-funnel results while simplifying execution. From Creative Science® to intelligent automation, we deliver performance without compromise. Founded in 2003, Kargo is a global company headquartered in New York, with offices across the US, APAC, and Europe.

Contact information:

Emily Riley

emily@rileystrategic.com

914-330-1128