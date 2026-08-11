Fisent Technologies Accelerates Growth with $4.3 Million Venture Round to Expand Adoption of Applied GenAI Process Automation for Regulated Enterprises

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisent Technologies, the leader in Applied GenAI Process Automation, announced the closing of a $4.3 million USD investment round led by FINTOP, a venture capital firm anchored by a strategic limited partner (LP) network of approximately 100 banks and financial services companies. With continued participation from strategic investor Pegasystems, Fisent’s first priced venture round brings its total funding to $6.3 million USD ($8.8 million CAD). As part of the transaction, John Philpott, Partner at FINTOP, will join Fisent’s Board of Directors.

The investment builds on accelerating enterprise momentum. In 2026, Fisent secured its first Fortune 50 customer and is on track to add several more by year-end. In 2025, the company grew revenue 206% year over year, achieved 173% net revenue retention and recorded zero customer churn for the third consecutive year.

Fisent will use the funding to expand its enterprise go-to-market team, strengthen its customer enablement and deployment engineering capabilities, and accelerate product development. The company will also broaden distribution through workflow and technology partners, building on its longstanding relationship with Pega.

Fisent helps regulated enterprises turn unstructured content into automated outcomes. Its BizAI agentic AI software reliably understands and processes content within complex enterprise workflows, enabling customers to automate work that has historically depended on manual review and expert judgment. Fisent recently launched BizAI Studio, a self-service portal that enables non-technical teams to build, deploy, and refine their own end-to-end automation workflows, effectively removing the need to rely on IT departments for these processes.

“Enterprises are moving beyond AI experimentation and choosing the capabilities they can trust to operate at scale,” said Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent. “Our customers are expanding BizAI across business functions because it delivers reliable outcomes within the systems and controls they already have. This investment will help us serve more of the world’s largest regulated enterprises, accelerate successful deployments, and extend our reach through strategic partners.”

“AI software is becoming easier to build, but deploying, governing, and improving it inside a complex enterprise remains difficult,” said John Philpott, Partner at FINTOP and incoming member of Fisent’s Board of Directors. “Fisent has differentiated itself through production performance, hands-on enterprise enablement, expansion within large customers and a strong partner-led distribution model. We believe those strengths position BizAI to become a foundational capability for regulated enterprises.”

FINTOP is a venture capital firm founded by fintech entrepreneurs and operators and focused on investing in companies transforming financial services. The firm combines operating experience with a strategic network of banks and other financial services organizations.

About Fisent

Fisent helps regulated enterprises turn unstructured content into automated outcomes. Fisent BizAI is an agentic AI software solution that reliably understands and processes any content within complex enterprise workflows. Its Applied GenAI Process Automation capabilities enable organizations to automate time-consuming, repetitive and knowledge-dependent work. Fisent is production-proven with Fortune 500 customers, including organizations in banking, insurance and wealth management. For more information, visit fisent.com.