Elev8 New Media Named to 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations agency, announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list , the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The Inc. 5000 recognizes the country’s most successful independent businesses based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

The recognition comes during a period of significant expansion for Elev8. Following the growth of its Los Angeles headquarters, the agency expanded its presence to New York, establishing a coast-to-coast footprint, and has begun its initial expansion into Southeast Asia as it continues to broaden its reach and support a growing roster of companies operating across global markets.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an incredible milestone for Elev8 and a reflection of the talent, commitment and determination of our entire team,” said Jessica Starman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Elev8 New Media. “We have built this agency by remaining deeply invested in our clients, adapting alongside the industries we serve and consistently delivering meaningful results. As we expand our presence in the U.S. and internationally, this recognition reinforces the momentum we have created and makes us even more excited about Elev8’s next chapter.”

Elev8 partners with high-growth and publicly traded companies across technology, infrastructure, healthcare and finance, providing strategic communications programs designed to build credibility, strengthen market positioning and elevate companies and executives within increasingly competitive industries.

As the firm enters its next phase of growth, Elev8 is also preparing to introduce a refreshed brand identity reflecting its evolution, expanded capabilities and long-term vision. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance, it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public relations firm with offices in Los Angeles and New York specializing in earned media relations and corporate social media management. Founded in 2018, the firm partners with high-growth and publicly traded companies across technology, infrastructure, healthcare, and finance. Elev8 is known for its senior-led model, deep relationships across financial and business media, and ability to operate with speed, precision, and discipline.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .