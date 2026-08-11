Aiden Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies for Third Consecutive Year, Continues Momentum at ILTACON 2026

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiden, a pioneer in autonomous endpoint management for Microsoft Windows, today announces it has been named in the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, marking the company's third consecutive year on the prestigious list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

“Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year is an incredible honor,” says Josh Aaron, CEO of Aiden. “It's a rare milestone that reflects sustained growth, continued innovation, and the trust our customers place in Aiden every day. As organizations face increasing pressure to secure, manage, and recover Windows endpoints faster than ever before, we're committed to helping IT teams replace manual processes with intelligent automation that delivers greater consistency, resilience, and operational confidence."

Building on that momentum, Aiden will showcase its latest innovations at ILTACON 2026, taking place August 23–27 in Nashville, Tennessee. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #260 to see how Aiden helps organizations automate the Windows endpoint lifecycle, from provisioning and software deployment to compliance reporting and rapid endpoint recovery.

Visitors to the Aiden booth can:

Experience live demonstrations of the Aiden platform

Enter the booth raffle for a chance to win an exclusive prize

Schedule a private demo in Aiden's demo suite and receive a special Tennessee-inspired gift for attending





"Every day, attackers are becoming faster, more automated, and more sophisticated," says Aaron. "The organizations that will be most successful aren't the ones hoping they won't be targeted, they're the ones preparing now. We're excited to meet with legal IT leaders at ILTACON to discuss how building resilient, automated endpoint operations can help organizations respond with confidence when the unexpected happens."

To learn more about the 2026 Inc. 5000 rankings and view the complete list of honorees, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Learn more about Aiden and book time with our team at www.aidentech.io

About Aiden

Aiden is where Intelligent Automation streamlines IT operations. We help organizations keep every Windows device secure, compliant, and up to date—without the headaches of manual patching or configuration. Our patented automation solution installs, updates, and monitors the status of applications across your environment, freeing IT teams to focus on strategic priorities. Aiden customers get faster provisioning, stronger security, and complete peace of mind, all while reducing risk and IT workload. Learn more at www.aidentech.io.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Aiden

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

