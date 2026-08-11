GoodLeaf Farms Becomes First Vertical Farming Operator in North America to Achieve Profitability Across All Farming Operations

GUELPH, Ontario, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodLeaf Farms, Canada’s largest and only national vertical farming operator, today announced that all three of its farming facilities in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta have achieved profitability for the first time, marking a significant milestone for both the company and Canada's controlled environment agriculture (CEA) sector.

The achievement follows several years of sustained growth, with revenue increasing more than five-fold from $6.4 million in 2023 to $34 million in 2025. Revenue is up a further 31 per cent in 2026, driven by rising consumer demand and expanded retail distribution of GoodLeaf's Canadian-grown baby greens, microgreens and salad blends.

Founded in 2011, GoodLeaf has spent the past 15 years building a scalable business designed to provide Canadians with fresh, locally grown produce year-round. Today, the company operates three commercial-scale farms that supply retailers and food service partners across the country.

"Today marks a defining moment for GoodLeaf and for the future of Canadian agriculture," said Andy O’Brien, President & CEO of GoodLeaf Farms. "Reaching profitability across all three of our farms demonstrates that vertical farming has a place in the future of Canada's food system. With the right technology, operations and team in place, we're proving that vertically farmed produce can be delivered at scale—and we're just getting started."

GoodLeaf's profitability is the result of years of innovation, disciplined growth and strategic investment. Today, the company operates at national scale and leverages proprietary technology to grow fresh produce in Canada 365 days a year. Backed by Canadian investors, including McCain Foods, Farm Credit Canada and Power Sustainable LIOS, GoodLeaf has built a resilient, cost-efficient business model that supports sustainable long-term growth while maintaining the highest standards of quality and food safety.

GoodLeaf is also Canada's largest and only national microgreens producer and a global leader in microgreens innovation. Its microgreens contain up to 166 times more nutrients than their mature counterparts, providing Canadians with nutrient-dense produce grown without pesticides.

"Canadians are increasingly looking for food that is fresh, nutritious and grown closer to home," said O'Brien. "This milestone strengthens our ability to continue investing in our farms, our people and the innovation that helps make fresh, locally grown greens more accessible to Canadians across the country."

About GoodLeaf Farms

With a passion for delicious, nutrient-rich greens, GoodLeaf was founded in Halifax in 2011. Using innovative technology and leveraging multi-level vertical farming, GoodLeaf has created a controlled and efficient indoor farm that can grow fresh, sustainable, safe, pesticide-free, nutrient-dense produce anywhere in the world, 365 days of the year. Leveraging its unique IP and experience, GoodLeaf has built and operates three commercial scale farms across Canada supplying products to leading retailers and food service operators. Learn more at goodleaffarms.com.

Media Contact: Katie Duklas, katie.duklas@mediaprofile.com