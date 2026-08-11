Ignitis Group updates Green Finance Framework and launches EuGB Factsheet

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), the leading integrated energy group in the Baltic region, has updated its Green Finance Framework and launched its inaugural European Green Bond Factsheet (hereinafter – EuGB Factsheet), reinforcing its commitment to best-practice sustainable financing and supporting the broader Group strategy. Both documents were awarded the highest possible rating, a Dark Green shade, by S&P Global Ratings Europe Limited (hereinafter – S&P).

The Group first established its Green Bond Framework in 2017, which was also awarded a Dark Green shade, in connection with the issuance of its inaugural EUR 300 million senior unsecured green bond. The updated Green Finance Framework and the introduction of EuGB Factsheet broaden the portfolio of green financing instruments available to the Group.

“Over 2026–2029, we plan to invest EUR 2.5–3.0 billion, with the majority directed towards strengthening electricity network and expanding green generation and flexibility capacities to support energy transition, electrification and energy security. With more than 85 percent of our planned investments expected to be aligned with the EU Taxonomy, the Green Finance Framework and EuGB Factsheet provide a robust foundation for sustainable financing, enabling us to channel investments into projects that will contribute to the implementation of the Group’s strategy”, says Jonas Rimavičius, CFO and member of the Management Board of Ignitis Group.

The proceeds from green financing funds, if raised, could be used to finance or refinance eligible green projects with a focus on Lithuanian electricity distribution network, renewable energy generation, electricity storage, and the EV charging network. These activities are considered to contribute substantially to climate change mitigation while meeting the ‘do no significant harm’ requirements of the EU Taxonomy.

In its independent second party opinion (SPO) on the updated Green Finance Framework and pre-issuance review of the EuGB Factsheet, S&P confirmed that the planned investments are aligned with the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles, the European Green Bond Regulation and other applicable requirements. S&P awarded the Green Finance Framework and the EuGB Factsheet the highest possible rating – Dark Green shade – which is given to activities that correspond to the long-term vision of a low-carbon, climate-resilient future.

The Green Finance Framework and EuGB Factsheet are available in English at https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/investors/bonds together with the SPO and pre-issuance review from S&P.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

