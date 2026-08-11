50 years of shaping international hockey: Poligras returns for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

BURGHEIM, Germany, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poligras by AstroTurf®, the Official Hockey Turf of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, continues Sport Group's 50-year association with the world's biggest hockey events.

For 50 years, every generation of international hockey has evolved on Sport Group’s synthetic turf

From the first synthetic hockey turf at the 1976 Olympic Games to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, Sport Group brands AstroTurf and Polytan have helped shape hockey's transformation. Today, that legacy continues with Poligras hockey turf building on five decades of innovation that have made the game faster, more skilful and more sustainable.

10th Hockey World Cup on Poligras

Installed by Polytan, the Poligras hockey turfs at Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam and the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre will host the tenth Hockey World Cup to be played on Poligras. Since the introduction of synthetic hockey turf, Polytan and AstroTurf have supplied the surfaces at the vast majority of Hockey World Cups and Olympic Games.

The tournament also marks the third Hockey World Cup that Polytan has installed Poligras hockey turf at Amsterdam's iconic Wagener Stadium, one of the sport's most celebrated venues.

Consistency and quality around the hockey world

Long before the opening pushback, the road to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 had already been played on Poligras. Seven qualifying tournaments were contested on Poligras surfaces across three continents, and 24 of the competing teams prepared on Poligras ahead of the tournament. Today, every nation competing at the World Cup has access to Poligras, helping deliver a consistent playing experience from qualification through to hockey's biggest stage.

Innovation drives the legacy and the future

Innovation continues to drive Poligras and hockey forward. The Poligras turf developed for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games reduced water consumption by 63% compared with London 2012, delivering Olympic-level performance with as little as a 1 mm layer of water.

Manufactured using 80% renewable sugar cane as its primary raw material, the latest generation of Poligras turfs used for the 2026 World Cup demonstrates how elite performance and sustainability can advance together.

The four competition and warm-up pitches installed by Polytan for the World Cup will also leave a lasting legacy for hockey in Belgium and the Netherlands, including facilities that will support elite player and team development ahead of the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram said:

"We are delighted that Poligras will be the official turf for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Belgium and Netherlands. Poligras is a surface that has delivered for hockey at the highest level across several Olympic Games and World Cups.

Through our collaboration with FIH Global Supplier partners Sport Group (Polytan and AstroTurf), we continue to provide high-quality hockey places to play worldwide, enhancing the experience for both athletes and fans alike."

Paul Kamphuis, Sport Group Head of Hockey, said:

"For 50 years, Poligras has grown alongside the sport. Every Olympic cycle and every generation of players has challenged us to make hockey surfaces faster, more consistent and more sustainable. The 2026 Hockey World Cup is another proud chapter in that journey.

"To return to the Wagener Stadium for a third World Cup, while also delivering a new world-class venue in Belgium, reflects both our history and our commitment to the future of hockey. We are proud that so many of the world's best teams prepare, qualify and compete on Poligras, and we will continue investing in innovations that help the sport thrive for the next 50 years."

Poligras is available globally through Polytan across EMEA, Asia Pacific and Australasia, AstroTurf throughout North and South America, and Sport Group's global installation network.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company’s portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf & Proud Partner of Major League Baseball; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

Liam Kissinger

Liam.kissinger@astroturf.com