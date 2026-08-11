GoNetspeed Construction Kicks Off in Rahway Area

RAHWAY, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, today announced construction has officially begun in the Rahway area, marking the start of a fully funded $43 million investment that will bring its 100% fiber internet network to more than 34,000 homes and businesses across Rahway, Clark, Linden, and Woodbridge.

With construction initially underway in Rahway, GoNetspeed anticipates connecting its first residents and businesses this winter, with work spreading across Clark, Linden, and Woodbridge in the coming weeks. Interested customers can visit gonetspeed.com/nj/rahway to learn more, sign up for construction updates and pre-order service.

"With construction now underway in the Rahway area, we're excited to begin bringing our fiber network to these communities," said David Allen, Senior Vice President of Network Operations at GoNetspeed. "From the businesses that power local economies to the people who work, learn, and stay connected every day, Rahway, Clark, Linden, and Woodbridge deserve internet infrastructure built for the future. We're proud to invest in the region, delivering reliable connectivity and choice that will support these communities for years to come."

As GoNetspeed continues to move quickly to connect New Jerseyans through a combined initial investment of $110 million, the company is rapidly expanding its 100% fiber internet network across the state. With construction underway in South River and the Rahway area, alongside recent expansions announced in Parlin, East Brunswick, and Old Bridge, GoNetspeed’s New Jersey footprint continues to grow, bringing more residents and businesses closer to fast, reliable connectivity.

As GoNetspeed continues expanding its network across the Northeast, more communities are gaining access to 100% fiber-optic internet built for the way people live and work today. With ultra-fast, symmetrical speeds and dependable reliability, GoNetspeed’s future-proof infrastructure helps communities stay connected and supports their digital future.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including New Jersey. The company continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed and greater reliability to residents and businesses throughout its footprint. Powered by a 100% fiber-optic network, customers gain access to symmetrical upload and download speeds ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Bartholomai

502.821.6784

Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

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