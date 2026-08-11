This Week Only: APMEX Offers Silver Dollars at Spot Through August 16

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APMEX, one of the nation's largest online precious metals retailers, is spotlighting its weeklong at-spot offers, led by a limited-time promotion on silver dollars at spot price through August 16. For one week, customers can own a classic piece of American coinage at its pure metal price, with no premium added. The promotion reflects APMEX's ongoing commitment to making precious metals accessible to everyone.

Nearly every precious metal product sells at a premium, an amount above the market spot price for that metal that covers the real costs of bringing it to market. This can include minting, fabrication, assay and authentication, distribution, and dealer operations.

“APMEX, as a part of Bullion International Group, is committed to making precious metals accessible to everyone,” said Ken Lewis, CEO of APMEX. “We've listed more than 130 products at spot since the start of 2025. Deals like these are just one way we take meaningful steps towards achieving our mission of helping people create their own financial security.”

APMEX leads the industry in offering at-spot deals, making gold and silver more accessible to a wider range of investors and collectors. In 2025, APMEX listed 81 products at spot, and to date in 2026, the company has already listed over 50 more. At-spot offers rotate throughout the year across gold, silver, and other metals, which is why value-focused buyers make a habit of checking apmex.com and the APMEX app regularly.

First-time APMEX customers can get gold or silver at spot, both on apmex.com and on the APMEX app. These deals allow new customers to begin their journey with APMEX at the best possible discount. Alongside this week's silver dollar promotion, new customers can currently take advantage of five standing at-spot offers:

On apmex.com:

1 oz APMEX-branded silver bar

1 oz Silver Buffalo Round

South African 1 oz Gold Krugerrand Coin





Exclusively in the APMEX app:

1 gram secondary-market gold bar

1 oz secondary-market silver bar





Customers who want to be first in line for future at-spot releases can sign up for a free APMEX account to receive deal alerts or download the APMEX app for app-exclusive offers.

About APMEX

APMEX LLC, part of Bullion International Group, is one of the nation's largest online retailers of precious metals. It offers a wide selection of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, APMEX has been in business for more than 25 years, has more than $18 billion in retail customer sales, more than 2 million customers, and more than 30,000 products in stock. To learn more, visit www.apmex.com.

Media Contact

Keith Rollins

keith.rollins@bullioninternationalgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae4af3b5-d697-4229-85a9-233115e352a2