



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto is back in the crypto news this week, and for a clear reason: work on the closing stages of its Binance listing continues, the presale keeps pulling money in without pause, wallet numbers doubled inside a month, and CoinMarketCap put up a live preview page, a move the platform reserves for tokens close to launch on Tier-1-Exchanges. Pepeto runs on Ethereum, so reading the Ethereum price prediction is the natural way to picture the ground this project will land on after launch.

This article walks through the numbers behind an Ethereum price prediction reaching $6,731, then turns to Pepeto and the reasons capital keeps arriving before any exchange debut.

Crypto News: Pepeto Finalizes Its Binance Work While Ethereum Price Prediction Turns Bullish

While the Pepeto team handles the last Binance details, fresh capital keeps entering the presale, and the chain underneath is waking up. The Ethereum price climbed back from June's $1,600 low and trades near $1,900 today, up more than 7% over the past month, and prediction markets now give 84.5% odds that ETH ends 2026 above $2,000 per CoinGecko. The bold call sits higher: Cryptopolitan puts the average Ethereum price at $6,731 by the end of 2026, with its longer view stretching past $15,000 by 2029.

Run the math the way experienced buyers do. Even the $6,731 Ethereum price prediction, the loudest target on the table, works out to roughly 3.5x from today's Ethereum price, healthy for a token already valued in the hundreds of billions, but heavy market caps always slow the climb. So smart money holds ETH for steady growth and hunts for the strongest presale seat at the same time, because that combination is what actually changes an outcome. Crypto news outlets keep ranking Pepeto as the fastest moving presale of the year, yet noise alone has never built wealth, and the section below shows what sits under the surface.

The Pepeto Exchange Pulling the Whole Market's Attention

Pepeto stands apart because the team finished what no meme project ever finished before listing day: a working trading platform. Its bridge moves tokens between chains at no cost while keeping wallet details private, removing the $15 to $50 charges third-party bridges take on routes that keep getting exploited. Swaps cost nothing, so every dollar a trader moves stays theirs, while AI screening reads each contract ahead of execution and catches the traps human reviews miss, from fake liquidity to bad code buried deep.

Meme coins have printed the fastest rallies crypto has ever seen, and they have collapsed just as fast, because nothing holds demand once the excitement cools. Pepeto keeps the viral engine and bolts working products underneath it, a structure built to draw small wallets and large ones into a single token.

That viral engine is what carried Pepe coin from zero past $40 billion. The record is public: one early PEPE buyer entered with $2,184 at a price matching where Pepeto sells today and walked out past $10.3 million, a 4,718x confirmed on chain by Lookonchain and covered by Cointelegraph , one of many stories like it. All of those fortunes were built on tokens with zero products behind them, so a project arriving with finished tools starts from stronger ground than any of them did. One rule decided every winner: entry timing.

Conclusion

With the Binance work in its closing stages, every Ethereum price prediction above supports holding large caps, yet with the Ethereum price where it stands, its huge size leaves little room for the multiples that matter. Ask anyone who got rich in this market how it happened, and the story never varies, a solid project, found early, backed without doubt.

Whale money keeps flowing into Pepeto's rounds at a pace that recalls how Ethereum's earliest backers once built positions, the same believers who paid under $1 and count their gains in millions today. Buyers of that size rarely move blind, big capital typically positions on knowledge the crowd receives later, and history keeps one pattern intact: those who moved alongside them ended up with a different life.

For anyone reading the recovery correctly, watching Ethereum grow stronger with each upgrade, and remembering where past cycles minted their winners, the conclusion writes itself: pre-listing entries built the greatest fortunes of this market, Pepeto holds that position right now, and taking it before the debut may prove the smartest decision of 2026. What remains of the current round is visible on the official website below.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

The Ethereum price prediction for 2026 averages $6,731 per Cryptopolitan, with prediction markets giving 84.5% odds ETH closes the year above $2,000 per CoinGecko.

Is Pepeto worth buying before its Binance listing?

Pepeto is the only meme project entering a listing with a finished trading platform, while wallet numbers doubled in a month and CoinMarketCap opened its preview page early. The last verified story from a matching entry price, with zero product behind it, ended at 4,718x per Cointelegraph.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.