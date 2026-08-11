Fabric.AI and Kopin Confirm Plans to Give First Public Demonstration of Neural I/o™ MicroLED Optical Interconnect at CES 2027

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) (“Fabric.AI” or the “Company”), an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, along with its development partner Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products (“Kopin”), confirm that their Neural I/o™ MicroLED-based optical interconnect platform remains on track for a live, working demonstration at The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2027 this January — the platform’s first public showing.

The confirmation follows the Company’s May 18, 2026 announcement targeting a demonstration of Neural I/o™. In the months since, Fabric.AI and Kopin have moved through a sequence of engineering, integration and internal-development milestones — carrying the platform from architecture into demonstrable hardware and keeping the program ahead of the timeline the Company set out this spring.

Neural I/o™ targets what has become the defining constraint on AI scaling. As accelerators have grown faster and clusters larger, the bottleneck has shifted away from raw compute and onto the fabric that moves data between GPUs, accelerators, pooled memory and servers. Conventional electrical I/o — copper traces and high-speed SerDes — is running into hard physical limits on reach, energy per bit, and bandwidth density, while today’s pluggable optics add latency, power and thermal load precisely where system designers can least afford it. The result is a growing share of every watt and every nanosecond spent not on computation, but on communication.

Neural I/o™ approaches the problem from a different physical foundation. Rather than relying on a small number of high-rate laser channels, the platform uses a massively parallel array of MicroLEDs as its optical engine — trading per-lane speed for a large lane count, and in doing so opening a path toward higher aggregate bandwidth, lower energy per bit, reduced latency and a dramatically improved thermal envelope, all in a footprint that can be brought close to the compute die. Fabric.AI believes this parallel-by-design architecture is well matched to the direction of the industry, where scale-up and scale-out fabrics increasingly determine whether an AI factory’s compute can actually be kept fed.

“We have made encouraging progress since establishing our development timeline in May, and today we are confirming that we remain on track to have a demonstrable Neural I/o™ product at CES in January,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Fabric.AI. “CES will be a defining moment for the platform — the first opportunity to put working technology in front of potential customers, strategic partners and the broader AI infrastructure ecosystem, and to show what MicroLED-based optical interconnect makes possible."

“AI compute is scaling faster than the fabric connecting it, and interconnect performance is fast becoming the deciding factor in overall system efficiency,” Silverman continued. “Our entire focus is on execution — advancing Neural I/o™ from architecture to a working demonstration that shows, concretely, what a MicroLED-based optical interconnect can do for the next generation of AI infrastructure. We look forward to letting the technology speak for itself in January.”

A Rapidly Expanding Market Driven by AI Factory Buildout

Neural I/o™ is being developed for one of the fastest-growing opportunities in AI infrastructure. As hyperscalers and enterprises race to stand up AI factories, the fabric connecting compute has moved from a supporting component to a primary determinant of system performance — and spending is following. Third-party research firm TrendForce projects that the optical interconnect market will exceed $39 billion by 2030, citing optical connectivity’s increasingly critical role in AI factory expansion. Within that market, co-packaged and near-packaged optics — the category most directly aligned with Neural I/o™’s architecture — are expected to be among the fastest-growing segments, with SNS Insider forecasting the co-packaged optics market alone could approach $124 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of above 26%. Underlying enabling technologies such as silicon photonics are projected to reach approximately $9.6 billion by 2030 (Wissen Research).

Fabric.AI believes Neural I/o™’s massively parallel, MicroLED-based approach positions the Company to participate in this expansion as system designers seek interconnect solutions that can scale bandwidth and energy efficiency in step with next-generation AI compute.

About Fabric.AI

Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) is an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, including its Neural I/o™ MicroLED-based optical interconnect platform.

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and application-specific optical solutions for defense, AI infrastructure, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepieces and projection assemblies, and vehicle- and head-mounted display systems built on Kopin’s liquid crystal, MicroLED and OLED display technologies, along with a range of optics and low-power custom silicon. Building on its patented bi-directional NeuralDisplay™ architecture, Kopin is also developing Neural I/o™ optical interconnects that use programmable MicroLED pixels as ultra-high-speed, low-power optical transceivers for AI data centers. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected timing, demonstration and capabilities of the Neural I/o™ platform, as well as third-party projections regarding market size and growth. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties — including development, integration and manufacturing risks — that could cause actual results to differ materially. Market and industry data are derived from third-party sources believed to be reliable but have not been independently verified by the Company. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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