MODE Global Named a 2026 Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) firm, is excited to announce its inclusion in Inbound Logistics’ 2026 Top 100 3PL Providers list. The MODE Global network, comprised of MODE Global, Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, has once again proven its commitment to continually driving innovation throughout the supply chain, delivering exceptional customer experiences beyond merely moving freight.





The Top 100 3PL Providers list from Inbound Logistics is a highly anticipated annual ranking highlighting the best logistics companies of the year. Hundreds of companies submit their credentials each year, but only the leading 3PLs among them are selected. This recognition is not only about size, but also about spotlighting companies that are true leaders in the industry—providing real value for their customers, keeping them ahead of the curve and moving smoothly.

“We’re grateful to be included on this prestigious list of top 3PL providers for yet another year,” stated Lance Malesh, president and CEO of MODE Global. “Our network’s dedication to delving deep and finding the best solutions for each customer is driven by our desire to be the trusted partner in logistics. None of this would be possible without our talented team members and trusted partners throughout the continent, whose insights and expertise allow us to build customer-centric solutions each step of the way. Our focus is on providing the best customer experience through proven partnership and continual technological innovation; maintaining the status quo is simply not something we’re interested in.”

MODE Global is a one-stop shop for any businesses’ supply chain needs, capable of providing a full suite of logistics services backed by a best-in-breed technology ecosystem. Its expansive network provides the flexibility and reliability necessary to maximize business potential for every customer regardless of modality, industry or size.

You can view the full 2026 Top 100 3PL Providers list in the July edition of Inbound Logistics and on their website: https://www.inboundlogistics.com/articles/top-100-3pls/

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are a top 10 truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/812aa593-540a-4719-bf34-c0b89116dbe8