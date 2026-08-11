A Rural Utility Just Put Truck-Delivered Batteries Into Service

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American News Group News Commentary - The bottleneck in American electricity is no longer generation alone. It is the queue. Interconnection backlogs stretch for years, transmission upgrades take longer still, and the demand curve from AI data centers is arriving on a schedule that has nothing to do with utility planning cycles. That mismatch has created an unusual opening for anyone who can deliver meaningful power to a specific location without waiting for the grid to catch up. NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMAD) is pursuing that opening with a deceptively simple proposition: utility-grade battery storage that shows up on a truck.

The Transformation Behind the Ticker

Before anything else, investors looking at this ticker need to understand the Company's recent transformation and corporate history. NMAD, formerly LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc., historically focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies and medical technologies. Following the acquisition of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, the Company rebranded as NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. and expanded its operations and strategic focus into the energy infrastructure sector.

Importantly, this strategic evolution does not represent a complete departure from the Company's biotechnology roots. The Company continues to maintain and advance its legacy oncology and medical technology assets while executing its primary strategic focus through NOMAD Power Solutions.

Trading under the LIXT ticker concluded on July 2, 2026, with the Company's shares beginning to trade under the NMAD ticker on July 6, 2026. As the Company continues to develop its energy infrastructure platform, it is also evaluating strategic opportunities for its oncology and medical technology portfolio.

The magnitude of this strategic transformation extends well beyond a traditional rebrand. While the Company continues to maintain and advance its legacy oncology and medical technology assets, its primary strategic and operational focus has expanded significantly through NOMAD Power Solutions and its energy infrastructure platform. As a result, historical financial data, share price performance, and legacy sector classifications associated with the ticker largely reflect the Company's historical biotechnology-focused operations and should be considered in that context when evaluating NMAD today. This distinction is particularly important because certain screening tools and historical datasets may continue to categorize the Company based on its former primary sector, while its current business strategy reflects a broader platform with energy infrastructure as its principal strategic focus.

What the Product Actually Is

NOMAD develops utility-scale mobile energy storage. The systems are plug-and-play battery storage integrated into purpose-built, patent-pending mobile energy storage and docking systems, engineered to be truck-transportable and to deliver power to electrical grids and facilities on arrival. The target markets the company describes are AI-driven use cases across utilities, industrial operations, government, and critical infrastructure, and it intends to reach them through sales, rentals, and an Energy-as-a-Service model rather than equipment sales alone.

The rental and service angle is the more interesting half of that. Grid-scale storage is normally a permanent capital asset tied to a site, a permit, and an interconnection agreement. A mobile unit can be redeployed, which changes what it is useful for: bridging a substation upgrade, covering a seasonal peak, supporting a construction site or a temporary load, or holding a position while permanent infrastructure is built. That is a rental business with an asset base, not a manufacturing business, and it carries a different cash profile.

A Busy July

The past month produced a run of operational news rather than a single headline, which is often the more informative pattern for an early-stage company. On July 8, NOMAD announced it had increased the energy capacity of its Voyager fleet by up to 56%, bringing its Eagle and Falcon units to 2.025 MWh. Two days later it unveiled the upgraded Voyager mobile storage series. Capacity per unit is the central economic variable in mobile storage, since the unit has to be worth the cost of moving it, and a step-change of that size in a single product cycle changes the range of jobs the fleet can take on.

On July 15, the company strengthened its subsidiary executive leadership and appointed Huda Almashhadany as Chief of Product. On July 29 it announced the operational deployment of two mobile battery systems by DSO Electric Cooperative, which is the category of announcement that matters most at this stage. A rural electric cooperative putting units into operational service is a customer using the product in the field, not a memorandum of understanding or a pilot agreement. The company has pointed to more than 30 active North American projects.

On July 31, options trading on NOMAD began on the Cboe Options Exchange. That follows the company's addition to the Russell Microcap Index on June 26, 2026. Neither is an operational milestone, and neither says anything about the product. Both are plumbing, and plumbing is what determines whether institutional and sophisticated retail capital can actually engage with a name. For a company one month into a new ticker, having options listed and index membership in place is faster progress on market structure than most micro-caps manage in a year.

The Market It Is Walking Into

The demand backdrop is the strongest part of the story and it is not in dispute. AI data center construction has outrun the ability of utilities to deliver firm power on the timelines developers want. That has produced a scramble for anything that can bridge the gap, whether that is on-site generation, storage, or both. The companies below are all considerably larger and further along than NOMAD, and are referenced to describe that backdrop rather than as peers or financial comparables.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is the closest reference point in grid-scale battery storage, and the clearest evidence of how directly the AI buildout now drives storage demand. Fluence was named the battery energy storage partner in a data center reference architecture developed by Siemens around Nvidia's Vera Rubin platform, and shares jumped more than 40% in a single session on the announcement, their largest one-day gain on record, with the stock up several hundred percent over the past twelve months. The company also launched its SmartStack 10 MWh system. Fluence remains unprofitable, with thin gross margins and negative free cash flow, and its stock trades on narrative and momentum as much as earnings.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: EOSE) is the closest analogue in stage and risk profile, as a storage developer scaling a non-lithium chemistry. It reported record second-quarter 2026 revenue of $68.8 million, up 351% year over year, tightened full-year guidance to a range of $300 million to $350 million, and pointed to a record backlog of $807 million. It also continues to carry significant losses and funding risk, which is the honest picture of what scaling a storage manufacturer looks like before it reaches profitability.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) supplies the power and thermal management systems that keep data centers running, including the liquid cooling and high density power equipment that AI workloads require. It carries a backlog in the region of $15 billion, reported strong earnings growth over the past year, and the stock has roughly doubled year to date. Vertiv represents the established infrastructure layer inside the data center, where NOMAD is proposing to sit outside it, on the power supply side of the fence.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) makes solid oxide fuel cells that generate electricity on-site from natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen, allowing a facility to sidestep grid interconnection delays entirely. That is the same customer problem NOMAD is addressing with a different technology and a permanent rather than mobile installation. Bloom has signed substantial data center commitments, including a long-term agreement with an Nvidia-backed AI cloud platform, and the stock has been among the strongest performers in the energy complex over the past year, which is a useful measure of how much the market is paying for solutions to the interconnection problem.

The Honest Ledger

The case for NOMAD is a real product in a market with a genuine and well-documented bottleneck, units in operational service with a paying utility customer, a meaningful capacity improvement delivered in a single product cycle, a stated pipeline of more than 30 active North American projects, and market-structure milestones that most companies this size do not have.

The counterweight is real. NOMAD is early in its scale-up, entering a market that already includes large, well-capitalized incumbents with established manufacturing footprints and substantial order books. The Company expanded into this industry very recently, and its ability to execute the strategy, integrate and grow the energy infrastructure operations, and build customer relationships is unproven by definition. The mobile storage model is asset-heavy, which means growth consumes capital, and a company of this size will need to fund that from somewhere. There is no assurance as to the timing, structure, outcome, or value of any potential transaction involving the legacy oncology and medical technology assets. And the shares have been volatile, falling sharply over the past month even as the operational news flow ran positive, which is a reminder that in a micro-cap the news and the tape frequently disagree.

What NOMAD has done over the past two months is convert a strategic expansion into something with observable output: a bigger product, a customer running it, a named product executive, and a tradeable, index-included security. None of that is scale. All of it is the precondition for scale. The next question, and it is the only one that matters, is whether deployments compound from here or whether 30 active projects turns out to be the ceiling rather than the floor.

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Article Source:

[1] NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. news releases dated July 8, July 10, July 15, July 29, and July 31, 2026, and Company corporate disclosure regarding the LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings rebranding and ticker transition effective July 6, 2026.

[2] Fluence Energy, Inc., Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co, and Bloom Energy Corporation public disclosure and market data, accessed August 7, 2026.

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Cautionary Note Regarding the Company's Strategic Transformation and Ticker Change. NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., formerly LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc., historically focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies and medical technologies. Following the acquisition of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, the Company rebranded and significantly expanded its strategic and operational focus into the energy infrastructure sector, which now represents the Company's primary strategic focus through NOMAD Power Solutions. The Company continues to maintain and advance its legacy oncology and medical technology assets.

The LIXT ticker ceased trading on July 2, 2026, and the Company's shares commenced trading under NMAD on July 6, 2026. Accordingly, historical financial statements, historical share price data, and certain sector classifications associated with the security may primarily reflect the Company's historical biotechnology-focused operations and should be considered in that context when evaluating the Company's current business, prospects, and results.

The Company's expansion into energy infrastructure introduces execution, integration, and sector-related risks, including the ability to successfully execute its business strategy, integrate and grow its energy infrastructure operations, compete effectively, and develop and maintain customer relationships. The Company continues to evaluate strategic opportunities with respect to its legacy oncology and medical technology assets, and there can be no assurance regarding the timing, structure, outcome, or value of any potential transaction involving those assets. Investors should carefully review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained therein, at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Note Regarding Products, Deployments and Pipeline. Product specifications, energy capacity figures, patent-pending status, deployment counts, and references to active projects are drawn from the Company's own public disclosure and have not been independently verified. Patent-pending status does not constitute an issued patent and there is no assurance any patent will be granted. References to a project pipeline describe the Company's stated activity and are not orders, contracts, backlog, or revenue, and should not be relied upon as any forecast of future revenue. Addition to an index and the commencement of options trading are market-structure events that do not reflect the Company's operating performance, financial condition, or prospects, and do not constitute an endorsement of the Company by any exchange, index provider, or fund.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This publication may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc.'s product development and capacity, deployment plans, customer pipeline, sales, rental and Energy-as-a-Service business models, target markets, capital requirements, and the disposition of legacy assets. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including technical, manufacturing, supply chain, commercial, competitive, regulatory, dilution, financing, and market risks. The Company is a micro-capitalization issuer with limited operating history in its current industry, has reported operating losses, and will likely require additional capital. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies. References to Fluence Energy, Inc., Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co, and Bloom Energy Corporation are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, partners, or financial comparables of NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., and differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, revenue, technology, operations, and business model. Their results and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. References to Siemens, Nvidia Corporation, and any AI cloud platform describe the stated commercial arrangements of the referenced companies only and involve no relationship of any kind with NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. The energy storage and AI infrastructure sectors have been volatile. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied.

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