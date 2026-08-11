Infill Innovation, Inc. Adds Veteran Real Estate Executives to Senior Leadership Team

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infill Innovation, Inc., a San Diego-based homebuilding company, has announced the addition of David Shepherd as Senior Vice President of Forward Planning and Kris Kopensky as Vice President of Property Management. These strategic senior executive appointments reflect Infill Innovation, Inc.’s commitment to delivering attainable housing solutions in San Diego and expansion to new markets.

Shepherd brings 26 years of building industry experience, including leadership positions at KB Home in San Diego, Richmond American Homes, DR Horton, and recently, Lennar Homes in California, where he directed successful entitlement and project management activities for more than 2,000 homesites. At Infill Innovation, Inc., Shepherd will lead the Forward Planning team responsible for entitlements, plan design, and project management activities.

Kopensky will oversee tenant retention and service delivery across Infill Innovation, Inc.’s portfolio. He brings 22 years of extensive operational leadership experience at real estate development companies Irvine Company and BioMed Realty. At Irvine Company, he led a team of 140 overseeing a 9-million-square-foot portfolio in San Diego, with over $350M in annual revenue. He served as Vice President of Operations at BioMed Realty, where he was responsible for a portfolio of more than 60 buildings and 250 tenants in California, Washington, and Colorado.

Kopensky and Shepherd join a veteran Infill Innovation, Inc. senior executive team with more than 80 years of proven experience in real estate, deep industry relationships, and a shared vision for the homebuilder’s future.

“We’ve started a new chapter at Infill Innovation, Inc. with the strategic addition this year of accomplished real estate industry leaders,” said Brian Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of Infill Innovation, Inc. “David’s and Kris’ expertise and depth of experience are pivotal to our plans to scale much-needed, modern attainable housing.”

Shepherd’s and Kopensky’s appointments follow three key leadership announcements last spring:

Doyle was named CEO and Chairman of the Board. Previously, he served as President and Chief Business Officer. He has held senior leadership positions with large public homebuilding companies for more than 35 years, overseeing the development of 32,000 homes and $17 billion in revenue. Doyle has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for William Lyon Homes and Area President for the Western Division of Taylor Morrison Homes.

Edward Stepanow was named President and continues to serve as Chief Financial Officer, an affirmation of his fiscal stewardship and leadership in operational excellence. With more than 25 years in senior leadership, he has served as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Treasurer, and Senior Vice President at several market-leading, publicly held companies such as The ITT Group, Zovio, Coast Federal Bank, and Deutsche Bank. Stepanow has also held executive leadership roles at several large construction and real estate development companies, including Guido Properties and Skyline Construction.

Jase Prewett was promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of Operations. Prewett has 25 years of real estate development experience, including senior leadership positions at Brookfield Residential and Beazer Homes, after beginning his career at Pulte Homes.

Download a photo of David Shepherd and Kris Kopensky.

For more information about Infill Innovation, Inc., visit: innvt.com .

About Infill Innovation, Inc.

Infill Innovation, Inc. is a homebuilding group dedicated to creating attainable housing solutions, starting in San Diego and expanding to new markets. Leveraging industry experience, strategic planning and in-depth research, Infill Innovation, Inc. delivers transformative opportunities and exceptional service. The company is committed to providing access to quality housing in neighborhoods that people want to call home. As Infill Innovation, Inc. grows, it offers exciting investment opportunities for those interested in supporting sustainable housing development. For more information, visit innvt.com .

Media Contact: contact@innvt.com