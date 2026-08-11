NSF Energy Storage Engine Launches Scholars Initiative to Grow Next-Generation Battery Talent Pipeline

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York launched the Energy Storage Engine Scholars Initiative, a workforce program designed to train at least 400 scholars annually for careers in the nation's growing energy storage sector. Binghamton University, the Rochester Institute of Technology, Syracuse University and the University at Buffalo will lead four regional coalitions spanning the NSF Engine's service region, creating a connected talent pipeline from K–12 through university training into industry placement.

"This Initiative was built through two years of listening to industry partners, students, and the institutions that will deliver it," said Tim Thomas, Chief Workforce Development Officer for the NSF Energy Storage Engine. "What emerged is a connected pathway that allows a student who first encounters energy storage in a high school workshop to follow a clear, supported route through university training and into a paid placement at a leading energy storage company or defense laboratory."

Scholars will complete technical modules aligned to the Engine's focus areas of safety, advanced manufacturing, power engineering and AI for energy storage, alongside capstone projects, innovation challenges, and paid internships with industry partners, defense laboratories, utilities and energy agencies. Community colleges within each coalition provide defined transfer pathways, while K–12 students gain early exposure to the field through STEM workshops and dual-credit opportunities.

Beginning in September, details on program categories, curricula, eligibility and application details will be available through participating university and community college partners and linked on the NSF Energy Storage Engine's website .

Four coalitions, one shared goal

"The future of energy storage will be shaped by the talent we develop today," said Dr. Atul Kelkar, Dean of Engineering at Binghamton University. "Through the NSF Engines initiative, Watson College and Binghamton University are honored to partner with regional education and industry leaders to create forward-looking pathways that prepare tomorrow's workforce while advancing Upstate New York as a national hub for energy storage innovation."

"RIT is honored to be selected as part of this important regional effort to strengthen battery workforce development in Upstate New York," said Dr. Howard Tu, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at RIT and Principal Investigator for the Rochester-based coalition. "Through the coalition, we look forward to working with our partners to build a connected pathway from K–12 through university training, preparing students for leadership in battery engineering, energy systems, and advanced manufacturing."

"Central New York is emerging as a national leader in battery innovation, and developing a strong workforce is essential to maintaining that momentum," said Quinn Qiao, Professor and Department Chair of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Syracuse University. "This award equips students at every stage of their educational journey to explore energy storage, gain hands-on experience, and pursue meaningful careers in this rapidly growing field."

"The greatest breakthroughs happen when brilliant minds are given both opportunity and purpose. Through the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York's Scholars Initiative, the University at Buffalo is helping shape students into the scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and leaders who will drive the next generation of innovation in battery and energy storage. Their success will strengthen our region, advance our nation, and secure our leadership in the energy technologies that power it," said Stacey Johnson, Director of Workforce and Industry Relations at UB's Battery and Energy Storage Program.

"Energy storage is a national priority, and the workforce we develop today will help determine whether the United States remains a global leader in this critical industry for decades to come," said Dr. Meera Sampath, CEO of the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York. "This Initiative is a strategic investment in Upstate New York's future and in the talent that will drive the nation's energy economy."

That vision is now being realized, as the Scholars Initiative launches with all four coalitions operational at program start. Eligibility and application details will be available through participating university and community college partners. For more information, visit upstatenyengine.org or contact Tim Thomas at tthomas@griffissinstitute.org .

About the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York

Powering America's Battery Future. The NSF Energy Storage Engine is a National Science Foundation-funded regional innovation hub transforming Upstate New York into America's Battery Tech Capital. Through a growing coalition of universities, community colleges, industry partners, and community organizations, the Engine brings together companies, manufacturers, educators, and community partners to develop, test, scale, and deploy next-generation energy storage technologies while advancing workforce development and economic growth across the region.

Contact: Tim Thomas, Chief Workforce Development Officer

315-404-3793 | tthomas@griffissinstitute.org