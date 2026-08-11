OneTwoMarkets Publishes Client Fund Security Framework Focused on Account Segregation and Operational Controls

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneTwoMarkets has published an overview of its client fund security framework, highlighting the separation of client-related funds from company operational accounts and explaining how this structure complements its Straight Through Processing, or STP, trading model.

The update follows growing client interest in how funds are handled beyond the trading platform itself, including the distinction between money associated with client accounts and capital used to operate the business.

Segregated Funds as a Core Financial Control

OneTwoMarkets maintains separate arrangements for client-related funds and the company’s operational capital.

Under this structure, funds associated with client accounts are maintained separately from accounts used for ordinary company expenses, including technology infrastructure, staffing, administration and other operating costs.

The purpose of this separation is to maintain a clear distinction between client-related money and the company’s own financial resources.

The structure also supports more transparent reconciliation, transaction monitoring and internal record keeping.

For OneTwoMarkets, segregation is an important element of the financial controls supporting its broader trading infrastructure.

Supporting an STP Trading Model

OneTwoMarkets operates using a Straight Through Processing model, commonly known as STP.

Under an STP structure, trading orders are processed through the broker’s trading infrastructure and routed for execution without relying on a traditional internal dealing-desk model.

OneTwoMarkets considers financial separation particularly important within this structure.

Its operating framework is designed to maintain clear distinctions between client trading activity, client-related funds and capital used to operate the company.

By keeping these areas operationally separate, OneTwoMarkets aims to provide clients with greater transparency regarding both the execution environment and the financial infrastructure supporting their accounts.

''Fund security begins with having clear financial controls behind the trading platform,” said Jennifer Fernandez,VIP relationship manager at OneTwoMarkets. “Separating client-related funds from operational capital, together with our STP infrastructure, helps us maintain a clear distinction between client activity and the company’s own business operations.''

Financial Oversight and Account Controls

The fund-separation framework operates alongside a wider set of account and transaction controls maintained by OneTwoMarkets.

These include Know Your Customer procedures, Anti-Money Laundering controls, transaction monitoring, client verification, financial reconciliation and account-level record keeping.

Together, these procedures are intended to create a clearer financial trail for activity associated with client accounts and strengthen internal oversight of fund movements.

OneTwoMarkets operates through Marnic Financial Consultants (Pty) Ltd, an authorized Financial Services Provider in South Africa under Financial Sector Conduct Authority FSP No. 46886.

Providing Greater Transparency Around Client Funds

OneTwoMarkets said the publication of its fund security framework is intended to give clients a clearer understanding of the financial processes operating behind their trading accounts.

As the company continues to develop its trading infrastructure, OneTwoMarkets plans to provide additional information covering account administration, execution processes, transaction controls and the systems supporting client activity.

The company views transparency around fund handling as an important part of maintaining a structured trading environment and helping clients understand how their accounts are managed beyond the trading interface.

About OneTwoMarkets

OneTwoMarkets is an online financial services and trading platform providing access to a range of international financial markets through web and mobile trading technology.

The company operates using an STP execution model and maintains financial controls designed to separate client-related funds from its own operational capital.

OneTwoMarkets operates through Marnic Financial Consultants (Pty) Ltd, an authorized Financial Services Provider in South Africa under Financial Sector Conduct Authority FSP No. 46886.





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