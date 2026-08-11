NorthWest Copper Advances 10,000 Metre Drill Program as Updated PEA Nears Completion

More than 6,500 metres completed in fully funded 10,000 metre drill program

Initial assay results expected in late August or early September

Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, incorporating Kwanika’s 2026 mineral resource, expected in the coming weeks



TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to provide a corporate update as it enters an active second half of 2026. NorthWest remains focused on two key priorities at its Kwanika-Stardust Project: advancing its 10,000 metre exploration program at Kwanika and completing the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”).

“We have an exciting period ahead for NorthWest,” said Paul Olmsted, CEO of NorthWest. “We are focused on delivering several significant milestones in the coming weeks. More than 6,500 metres of our 2026 exploration program have now been completed, initial assay results are expected shortly, and our updated PEA is nearing completion. Together, these initiatives are designed to demonstrate the potential of Kwanika-Stardust and provide a clear path toward the Project’s next stage of development.”

Exploration at Kwanika

NorthWest’s fully funded 2026 exploration program at Kwanika continues to advance, with more than 6,500 metres of drilling completed through the end of July. The program is designed to expand and upgrade Kwanika’s mineral resources in both the Western and Pit zones.

The Company remains on track to complete its targeted 10,000 metre program, with drilling expected to continue through the end of the 2026 field season. Initial assay results are expected in late August or early September. Results from the program are expected to enhance NorthWest’s understanding of the mineralized system, with the objective of upgrading and expanding Kwanika’s mineral resources and informing future exploration programs, resource updates and more advanced economic studies.

Updated PEA

The Company’s immediate focus is on completing the updated PEA. Engineering, mine planning and economic evaluations are nearing completion, and the Company remains on track to complete the study in the coming weeks. The study will help define the next phase of development by highlighting optimization and exploration opportunities and providing a framework for future resource growth and engineering studies.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About NorthWest:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in an established mining jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate in strengthening global copper and gold markets. The Company is committed to responsible mineral exploration, working collaboratively with First Nations to help ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

For further information, please contact:

416-457-3333

info@northwestcopper.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest’s exploration property interests; the Company’s ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; adding the Lorraine resource to the Kwanika-Stardust Project; the Company’s goals for 2025; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest’s expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company’s mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest’s filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.