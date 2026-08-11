iQor, a Top 10 Growth BPS Company, Climbs 11 Places in Everest Group's BPS Top 50™

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor, a global leader in customer experience business process outsourcing, today announced it ranked #34 in the Everest Group BPS Top 50™ 2026, up 11 positions from the prior year. iQor also ranked #10 by percentage growth, placing the company among the five fastest-growing CX BPO providers in the annual global list, outpacing the broader pure-play market.

The Everest Group BPS Top 50™ ranks the 50 largest third-party BPS providers based on BPS revenue and year-over-year growth. The report is designed to help enterprises identify providers with scale and functional coverage across the global BPO market.

"Climbing 11 spots in the Everest Group BPS Top 50 and ranking among the top 10 providers by percentage growth is a huge accomplishment for our team," said Chris Crowley, president and CEO of iQor. "Our growth is intentional and focused on how to best service our clients and maximize the high value areas of the BPO sector. We've expanded our service offerings, strengthened our global footprint and put AI to work alongside our people to run better operations that create better outcomes for clients across the customer lifecycle."

"iQor has earned a place among the fastest-growing BPS providers in the Everest Group BPS Top 50, reflecting strong performance in 2025 despite a moderating market," said Akash Verma, vice president, Everest Group. "Its growth reflects a combination of new enterprise wins, deeper penetration of existing accounts, and targeted capability expansion through acquisitions. iQor is also increasing AI enablement across its portfolio, strengthening its value proposition. Alongside broader capabilities and new cross-sell opportunities, this provides additional levers to sustain its momentum in 2026."

iQor's rise follows a year of accelerated growth marked by 28 new enterprise client wins and the acquisitions of OP360 and JumpCrew. The company also expanded its global footprint by more than 5,300 seats, including the launch of operations in Egypt as a strategic multilingual delivery hub.

Through its Grow, CXBPO and infinityAiQ delivery pillars, iQor supports the full customer lifecycle with solutions that help brands acquire customers, strengthen engagement and improve retention. The company's proprietary infinityAiQ platform brings together AI-enabled insights and human expertise to improve customer experience, reduce costs and create more value from every interaction.

"From a financial perspective, iQor's movement in the Everest Group BPS Top 50 points to the strength of the business we are building," said Lloyd Cochran, CFO of iQor. "We are growing in the right places and investing with discipline, while creating a stronger platform for long-term value."

Today, iQor supports leading brands with approximately 45,000 employees across 10 countries. For more information, please visit iQor.com.

About iQor

iQor is a trusted partner in customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 45,000 employees across 10 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars — Grow, CXBPO, and infinityAiQ — iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by advanced analytics and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today’s market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximum operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing delivers precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.



