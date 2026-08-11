A1 Garage Door Service Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of North America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Eighth Time

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A1 Garage Door Service , an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Ranked No. 2335, this marks the eighth time A1 has earned a place on the prestigious annual list, recognizing the company's continued growth, operational excellence, and commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

“Eight appearances on the Inc. 5000 don't happen by accident,” said Tommy Mello , founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. “It's the result of thousands of people showing up every day, taking care of customers, and constantly looking for ways to get better. I'm proud of what we've built, but I'm even more excited about where we're headed.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

Founded in Phoenix in 2007, A1 Garage Door Service has grown into one of the nation's largest independently owned garage door companies, serving more than 36 markets across 21 states. Throughout its expansion, the company has remained committed to its mission of making amazing customer experiences one neighborhood at a time, while continuing to invest in employee development, operational excellence, and the communities it serves.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

The annual Inc. 5000 list recognizes companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth over the past three years. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, Patagonia, Chobani, Under Armour, and many other businesses that have gone on to become household names.

“This recognition isn't about one great year, it is about building a company that keeps getting better year after year,” said Mello.

For more information about A1 Garage Door Service, visit www.a1garage.com . The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 rankings can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a longstanding reputation for providing the highest-quality customer service available in its 36 served markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.