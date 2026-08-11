PROLIM Launches New Innovation Center to Accelerate Global Growth





BENGALURU, India, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROLIM, a leading global provider of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Digital Engineering, Cloud, and Enterprise AI solutions, proudly announced the inauguration of its Innovation Center in Bengaluru, Karnataka.





The center, named the Prof. M. B. Patil Innovation Center, was inaugurated by Siemens executives Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO; Bob Jones, CRO; Bas Kuper, MD, APAC; and Matthew Thomas, CEO and Managing Director of Siemens India.

The new facility marks another significant milestone in PROLIM’s growth journey and reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation, customer success, and the expansion of its global delivery capabilities.







Designed as a modern and collaborative workspace, the new Innovation Center features a range of advanced technology demonstrations and solutions, including a Product Twin with AR/VR capabilities, a Production Twin featuring Process Simulate integrated with an ABB robot, a Process Twin incorporating executable digital twins and process automation applications, and a Service Twin powered by TeamViewer and robotics. The facility has a seating capacity of more than 400 and will support PROLIM’s rapidly growing teams across engineering, cloud, AI, and data analytics.

The expansion reflects PROLIM’s continued investment in creating an environment that fosters innovation, attracts top talent, and enables customers to solve complex business challenges.

Commenting on the inauguration, Prabhu Patil, CEO of PROLIM Global Corporation, said:

“The opening of our state-of-the-art Innovation Center represents an exciting new chapter in PROLIM’s journey of innovation and growth. Bengaluru is one of the world’s foremost technology and engineering hubs, and this investment strengthens our ability to serve customers, attract exceptional talent, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives across industries.”

Over the years, PROLIM has established itself as a trusted technology partner for organizations across manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, energy, healthcare, high-tech, and other industries. The company delivers comprehensive Digital Twin and Agentic AI solutions that help organizations transform their products, processes, and operations.

“Our team has always been the driving force behind our success, and this new Innovation Center provides an inspiring environment where innovation, collaboration, and excellence can thrive,” said Srinath Koppa, Managing Director of PROLIM India.

PROLIM collaborates with several of the world’s leading technology companies, including Siemens, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Mendix, Salesforce, and Snowflake, enabling customers to modernize engineering and business operations, embrace intelligent digital technologies, and accelerate innovation.

About PROLIM

PROLIM is a global technology and consulting company specializing in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Digital Engineering, Cloud, Enterprise Applications, and Digital Transformation solutions. With delivery centers and offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, PROLIM helps organizations transform product development, engineering, manufacturing, and business operations through innovative technology solutions.

By combining deep industry expertise with strategic partnerships across leading technology platforms, PROLIM enables customers to accelerate innovation, improve productivity, and achieve measurable business outcomes.

Contact:

PROLIM Media Team

media@prolim.com

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