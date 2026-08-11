Timothy J. Davies Joins SEDA as a Global Equities and Investment Management Expert

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Timothy J. Davies joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Timothy’s expertise in investing will be of great value to our clients in Australia and beyond,” said Rakesh Manani, Partner and Head of Asia-Pacific at SEDA Experts.

Timothy J. Davies is a global equities and investment management expert with more than 25 years of experience managing institutional equity portfolios across Australia, China, Asia, Europe, and North America. He has extensive expertise in global equities, long/short investment strategies, fundamental research, capital allocation, and the identification of long-term structural opportunities across technology, natural resources, and emerging markets.

Mr. Davies has held senior portfolio management and investment research roles at leading global firms. At Carrara Capital, he managed a global long/short equity strategy across seven major markets, developing high-conviction investment ideas across the technology, logistics, consumer, and industrial sectors. At Holon Global Investments, he led a six-person research team focused on disruptive technologies and long-term structural investment themes.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Davies built China-focused investment capabilities for Caledonia Investments and Ellerston Capital, establishing research offices in Shanghai and leading teams of eight and 20 investment professionals, respectively. He directed investment research across Greater China and previously helped launch a dedicated China-focused equity fund at Consolidated Press Holdings. During his tenure at Ellerston, the China/Asia Fund generated a 55% compound annual return between 2003 and 2008.

Mr. Davies currently manages a concentrated portfolio focused on Australian and international resource companies, developing thematic investment strategies centred on gold, copper, and critical minerals. His investment approach combines rigorous fundamental research, global macro analysis, and disciplined capital allocation across technology, natural resources, and emerging structural opportunities.

He began his career at Goldman Sachs, where he managed the execution of UK and European equity trades for global hedge fund clients and advised institutional investors on market liquidity and trading strategies.

He also founded and self-funded Bright Employment and Bright Hospitality, a national initiative that helped more than 1,200 refugees and asylum seekers into long-term employment. Mr. Davies holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Physiology and Psychology from Monash University.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.