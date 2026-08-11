TAP Sleep Care® Combination Therapy Delivers 95% AHI Reduction in Severe CPAP-Resistant OSA

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP Sleep Care® today highlighted clinical evidence on Combination Therapy for CPAP-Resistant Obstructive Sleep Apnea from Martin A. Denbar, DDS, DABDSM, Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine and Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at Texas A&M School of Medicine (Texas Dental Sleep Services). The evidence demonstrates that interfaced combination therapy using the TAP-PAP interface and TAP 3 Triple Laminate oral appliance effectively treats severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in patients intolerant of conventional CPAP.

In three cases of severe OSA (baseline AHI 72.3–84.4), therapy reduced AHI by a mean of 95% to therapeutic levels (<5 events/hour), with moderate average pressures (~11.4 cmH₂O) These findings are drawn from three cases in a single clinical practice and are not a controlled trial.

Nightly use across the three cases ranged from 6 hours 38 minutes to 9 hours 39 minutes, above the 4-hour threshold commonly used for reimbursement. The cases included a diabetic patient with obesity (AHI reduced 95% to 4.2) and a super-obese patient with multiple comorbidities who first trialed the TAP 3 Triple Laminate oral appliance alone, with oximetry confirming an inadequate response. Once the TAP-PAP interface was added, her AHI fell 95% to 4.1 on the first night and reached 2.1 at two weeks. In the third case, a 73-year-old patient with a normal BMI reduced her AHI 93% to 4.7 on the first night of therapy and used the device 9 hours 39 minutes that same night. Benefits extended beyond AHI control to improved oxygenation and resolution of symptoms such as chronic fatigue.

Case Baseline AHI Final AHI Reduction Avg. Pressure Diabetic, Obese 80.1 4.2 95% 11.4 cmH₂O Super-Obese 84.4 2.1 97% 13.1 cmH₂O Elderly, Low BMI 72.3 4.7 93% 9.7 cmH₂O Mean 78.9 3.7 95% 11.4 cmH₂O



“This data reinforces what we see every day: TAP-PAP combination therapy gives clinicians a proven, comfortable option for the most challenging CPAP-resistant patients,” said Charles Collins, CEO of TAP Sleep Care / Airway Management. “By pairing our TAP oral appliances with the TAP-PAP interface, we help restore healthy sleep and reduce the repetitive apneic events associated with cardiovascular strain for people who previously had limited alternatives.”

The strapless nasal-pillow design eliminates headgear, lowers required pressures, reduces leaks, and allows greater sleep-position freedom—driving higher real-world adherence than traditional CPAP in this population.

Dr. Denbar has used combination therapy in clinical practice for more than 30 years.

“For patients with severe obstructive sleep apnea who cannot or will not use conventional CPAP, the clinical stakes are high, and the treatment options have been limited,” noted Dr. Denbar. “For CPAP-intolerant patients with severe OSA, interfaced combination therapy using the TAP-PAP interface with the TAP 3 Triple Laminate oral appliance deserves consideration as a primary option, not a fallback.”

About TAP Sleep Care

TAP Sleep Care® (manufactured by Airway Management, Inc.) specializes in clinically proven oral appliance therapy for snoring and obstructive sleep apnea. With over 1 million patients treated worldwide, TAP® appliances are FDA-cleared, Medicare-approved (E0486), and covered by most major insurance plans. The TAP portfolio offers customizable, comfortable solutions backed by extensive peer-reviewed research. For more information, visit tapintosleep.com.

About Texas Dental Sleep Servies

Texas Dental Sleep Services (TDSS) is a network that helps dentists deliver in-network oral appliance therapy for sleep apnea and snoring. TDSS handles medical credentialing, billing, training, and compliance, so providers can offer comfortable CPAP alternatives and grow a profitable dental sleep medicine service.

Media Contact: Kelly Grant, Sr. Marketing & Sales Manager

kgrant@amisleep.com

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