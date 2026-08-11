FlyGuys Ranks No. 774 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Climbing 248 Spots and Taking the No. 1 Position in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlyGuys, the reality data capture platform serving as the data pipeline for the AI economy, today announced it has been ranked No. 774 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. FlyGuys also ranked No. 1 in Lafayette, No. 8 in Louisiana, and No. 45 nationally in artificial intelligence and data.

The ranking marks FlyGuys' second consecutive year on the national list and a climb of 248 spots from No. 1,022 in 2025, when the company debuted. It follows FlyGuys' No. 36 placement on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list in April, up from No. 97 on the same regional list in 2025.

FlyGuys is ranked this year in Inc.’s artificial intelligence and data category, after appearing under software in 2025 - a shift that tracks the company’s role supplying the ground truth data that AI models and enterprise platforms depend on.

"Being No. 1 in Lafayette means something to us - this is where the company started and where it still runs from," said FlyGuys CEO Joe Stough. "Moving up nearly 250 spots nationally, and being ranked as an AI and data company rather than a software company, tells you what's actually changed. The AI industry needs real-world data at scale, and we've spent years building the network that delivers it."

FlyGuys connects organizations with a nationwide network of 20,000+ FAA-certified drone pilots, combining large-scale field operations with proprietary software to deliver on-demand reality data across construction, energy, agriculture, insurance, telecom and commercial real estate. Recent work includes AI-powered disaster damage assessment, thermal rooftop scanning, crop management and infrastructure inspection.

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision-making and a refusal to sit still,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performances - it reflects creativity, resilience and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 14-16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies- as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is building the reality data infrastructure layer for the AI economy. Powered by Capture, FlyGuys' intelligent reality data platform, organizations can seamlessly transform digital requests into high-quality, real-world data capture at scale. By connecting enterprise customers and AI-driven applications to a nationwide network of professional data capture providers, FlyGuys delivers repeatable, reliable reality data through technology designed to integrate with existing workflows. Combining intelligent automation with white-glove service, FlyGuys helps businesses capture the real-world intelligence needed to power AI, digital twins, asset management, infrastructure, and smarter decision-making.

www.flyguys.com .