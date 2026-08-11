AlayaCare to Advance Planned Hospital-Home Integration Between St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Epic Systems and St. Joseph’s Home Care

HAMILTON, Ontario and MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton (St. Joe’s Hamilton), St. Joseph’s Home Care (St. Joe’s Home Care), and AlayaCare announced a novel interoperability initiative connecting hospital and home care systems to support bi-directional clinical data exchange between St. Joe’s Hamilton’s Epic Health Information System (HIS) and St. Joe’s Home Care’s AlayaCare Cloud platform. Supported by CAN Health, the initiative is designed to strengthen continuity between hospital and home care by giving clinicians better access to timely, relevant patient information across care settings.



With an anticipated go-live by early 2027, the project aims to streamline emergency department (ED) admissions and home discharges through the integration of discrete clinical data captured in the home — such as problem lists, allergies, medications, immunizations (PAMI) — directly into Epic and AlayaCare.



"Too often, transitions between hospital and home can be challenged by fragmented information and manual processes. This initiative reflects our commitment to leveraging digital innovation to improve patient care and strengthen health system integration,” said Tara Coxon, executive vice president, technology and chief information officer, St. Joseph’s Health System.

“By creating a digital connection between St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton's Epic system with St. Joseph’s Home Care's AlayaCare platform, we are helping ensure clinicians have access to a complete picture of the patient's care journey. This work will support safer transitions, reduce duplication and improve the experience of patients and caregivers moving between hospital and home," said Nadia Surani, vice president, post-acute care, St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton and executive director, St. Joseph's Home Care.

"When hospital and home care systems can share information seamlessly, patients feel the difference in every transition," said Dr. Dante Morra, Founder and CEO, CAN Health Network. "This project shows what's possible when Canadian health care operators and Canadian technology work together. Validating AlayaCare's platform within a leading organization like St. Joseph's Health System is exactly the kind of proof point that can guide other health systems as they look to build the same connectivity."

"Home care is part of a much bigger care journey, and clinicians need the full picture to make good decisions for their patients. This integration with St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton is the kind of interoperability our sector has needed for a long time: real-time, two-way data flow that lets hospital and home care teams work from the same information, instead of piecing it together after the fact. We're proud to partner with St. Joe's and CAN Health on a project that puts patients, not paperwork, at the center of the transition between hospital and home," said Adrian Schauer, founder and CEO, AlayaCare.



When care spans multiple settings, seamless electronic information sharing between hospitals and community providers is more important than ever. By establishing a more connected digital pathway between hospital and home care, the partners aim to support more informed handoffs, reduce duplicative documentation, transcription, and create a stronger foundation for safer, more timely transitions.



This integration represents a collaborative partnership to strengthen hospital-to-home and community connectivity and builds on the success of other CAN Health projects with St Joe’s that connect long term care homes with hospitals across the province. By enabling important patient information to be shared electronically between organizations when care is transferred, patients and clinicians have seen benefits. In a recent survey, nearly three quarters (74 per cent) of clinicians report spending less time coordinating information. About half of clinicians (50 to 60 per cent) say this has allowed them to spend more time with patients or see more patients each day.

By enabling secure, digital clinician-to-clinician collaboration and making home-based clinical insights more accessible upstream, the initiative points to a more modern care coordination model — one with the potential to improve patient flow, support safer discharges, and reduce fragmentation across the health system.



About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end platform designed to serve public, private, and non-profit home-based and community care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit AlayaCare.com.



About St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton and St. Joseph’s Home Care

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton (St. Joe’s Hamilton) and St. Joseph’s Home Care (St. Joe’s Home Care) are member organizations of St. Joseph’s Health System, one of Canada’s largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems. Together, they provide a continuum of high-quality, evidence-based and compassionate care across hospital, community and home settings for residents of Hamilton-Niagara-Haldimand-Brant and beyond.

As a leading academic health science and research centre, St. Joe’s Hamilton delivers specialized regional services in areas including respiratory care, kidney and urinary care, mental health and addictions, surgical services, cancer surgery, and women’s and infants’ care, supported by more than 5,000 staff, 700 physicians and 300 volunteers.

Complementing this care, St. Joe’s Home Care provides personalized home and community-based services through a dedicated team of approximately 400 employees, offering home and community support programs, assisted living services, and respite care tailored to the diverse needs of clients and families across the region. Together, St. Joe’s Hamilton and St. Joe’s Home Care are committed to advancing health, enhancing patient and client experiences, and improving outcomes across the communities they serve.



About CAN Health

The CAN Health Network is a federally funded, national not-for-profit that works with health care operators across Canada to identify challenges, validate Canadian innovations in real-world settings, and support their procurement, scale, and growth across Canada and into global markets. Since its launch in 2019, CAN Health has supported commercialization projects with more than 100 Canadian companies, driving economic growth while strengthening health care delivery. For more information, visit CANHealthNetwork.ca.

Media Contact

Steph Davidson

steph.davidson@alayacare.com

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton and St. Joseph’s Home Care Communications@stjoes.ca

Tyler Boulanger

tyler.boulanger@canhealthnetwork.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99e39e4b-fc86-475b-b53c-60ce66163afd