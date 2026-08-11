Pipefy Named to 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , the global leader in AI-driven business process orchestration, today announced that it was named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list , the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the third year in a row. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“A third year on the Inc. 5000 shows us that enterprises are moving AI out of pilots and into governed processes that run in production,” said Alessio Alionco, CEO and Founder of Pipefy. “Companies are choosing to run critical processes with Pipefy, and that choice is the clearest measure of the great work this team has done.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a business orchestration platform that connects critical systems and automates end-to-end processes with AI and low-code, combining enterprise capability with implementation simplicity and delivering measurable ROI in days—not months. With Pipefy, teams can securely create workflows and AI Agents for departmental automations and complex orchestrations. Founded in 2015, it operates globally in more than 150 countries and has more than 4,000 customers.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .