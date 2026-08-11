Hope Valley Health and Wellness Coordinates Air Travel for Veterans Entering Alaska Residential Treatment

Wasilla, ALASKA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For most Americans, traveling out of state for addiction or mental health treatment means navigating out-of-network insurance penalties, higher costs, and complex prior authorization. For Veterans with TRICARE, none of that applies - and Hope Valley Health and Wellness in Wasilla, Alaska, is making sure Veterans know it.

Hope Valley Health and Wellness coordinates air travel from anywhere in the continental United States to Anchorage for Veterans and active-duty service members entering residential treatment in Wasilla, Alaska.

Hope Valley, a CARF-accredited residential addiction treatment program in Alaska built specifically for Veterans and active-duty service members, now arranges air travel from anywhere in the continental United States directly to Anchorage as part of the admissions process. Ground transportation from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to the facility in Wasilla - approximately 45 minutes north - is coordinated by the admissions team.

The move addresses what Hope Valley identifies as the two most common reasons Veterans delay or avoid seeking specialized residential rehab: the belief that insurance will not cover out-of-state care, and uncertainty about how to get there.

"Most Veterans - and most of their families - assume that treatment has to happen close to home because that is how civilian insurance works. TRICARE is different. It is a federal benefit that covers you at any authorized facility anywhere in the country. A Veteran from anywhere in the country has the same TRICARE coverage at Hope Valley in Alaska that they have at home. Hope Valley arranges the flight and handles the insurance."

- (Jared Geleney, Director Of Operations, Hope Valley Health and Wellness)

TRICARE, administered by the U.S. Department of Defense, is a federal benefit program that operates nationwide without regional network restrictions. Unlike employer-sponsored civilian insurance, TRICARE does not apply out-of-network cost tiers when beneficiaries receive care in a different state. Veterans and active-duty service members retain that nationwide access regardless of which regional contractor administers their plan.

Hope Valley's admissions team manages prior authorization for TRICARE and TriWest on behalf of incoming patients. Benefit verification is typically completed within one business day.

The program provides integrated residential treatment for substance use disorder and co-occurring conditions, including PTSD, moral injury, and traumatic brain injury - conditions that affect the majority of Veterans seeking addiction treatment. The clinical team includes Veterans.

Veterans or family members seeking information can verify TRICARE benefits online or give us a call. More information on TRICARE coverage and travel is available at hopevalleywellness.com/why-veterans-travel-to-alaska-for-treatment.

One of Hope Valley's gender-separate treatment homes in Wasilla, Alaska. Each house holds no more than six residents.

About Hope Valley Health & Wellness

Hope Valley Health & Wellness is a CARF-accredited residential treatment center in Wasilla, Alaska, serving veterans and active-duty service members exclusively. The program provides medically supervised detox, residential addiction treatment and integrated care for co-occurring mental health conditions including PTSD. Gender-separate homes of no more than six residents. Hope Valley is part of a treatment organization that has worked in addiction recovery since 1987, and accepts TRICARE, TriWest and VA community care. More at hopevalleywellness.com or (907) 318-2180.

Press Inquiries

Ross Morton

info [at] hopevalleywellness.com

(907)-318-2180

https://hopevalleywellness.com

6816 W Queen Anne Ave, Wasilla, AK 99654

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=DStr9Cl9P9A