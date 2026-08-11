Cerveza Victoria Partners with Singer-Songwriter Carín León and Designer Brenda Equihua to Celebrate Next Generation Mexican American Culture Through “Carín’s Cobija Jacket” Giveaway

Key News:

Cerveza Victoria is reuniting with singer-songwriter Carín León to co-create limited-edition jackets inspired by traditional Mexican blankets, also known as cobijas. Designed by Mexican American designer Brenda Equihua, the pieces blend tradition with contemporary fashion inspired by León's style and music.

One lucky fan will win the limited-edition jacket, plus a trip for two and concert tickets to León's "De Sonora, Para el Mundo" U.S. tour. Only two jackets exist – one for León and one made specially for a fan – making this an instant collectible fashion piece.

The giveaway is part of the "Tu Victoria Está Aquí" campaign that recognizes how today’s generation of Mexican Americans actively embrace heritage and shape culture through music, fashion, food and more.



CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria©, considered Mexico’s oldest beer brand, is reuniting with longtime brand partner and Mexican singer-songwriter Carín León, as well as Mexican American designer, Brenda Equihua, to co-create exclusive jackets inspired by traditional Mexican blankets, also known as cobijas. Also inspired by León’s style and music, the jackets marry the cherished traditions embodied in cobijas with contemporary design.

Victoria Celebrates Mexican American Culture Through Music and Fashion

For the next chapter of the brand’s "Tu Victoria Está Aquí (Your Victory is Here)” campaign, Victoria invites fans 21+ to enter the summer sweepstakes for the chance to win the limited-edition cobija jacket which embodies the campaign's core mission, recognizing how today's Mexican Americans actively embrace and reshape cultural heritage through music, fashion and modern artistry. Just two jackets will be made: one for Carín himself, and the other to be won by one lucky fan along with a trip for two and concert tickets during the U.S. leg of León’s “De Sonora, Para el Mundo” tour.

“I'm excited to partner with Victoria for a third year to recognize how Mexican Americans embrace their heritage. Music and fashion have always been my way of expressing my culture, and Victoria celebrates that same spirit,” said León. “Whether it’s family gatherings or celebrations with friends, a crisp tasting Victoria is always there to cheers to the moments that matter most.”

While León's music bridges generations through a modern lens, Equihua transforms nostalgic household items, particularly cobijas – woven blankets that warm Mexican homes and are passed down as living connections to family heritage – into contemporary fashion, as seen in the brand’s latest campaign commercial. Together, they embody what Victoria stands for: a space where culture isn't just inherited; it's actively created, celebrated and lived every day.

How León's Heritage Shaped Equihua’s Design Vision

Inspired by the iconic Mexican cobija, the limited-edition jackets blend León's Mexican roots with Equihua’s design vision, featuring embroidery inspired by decorative stitching found on Mexican boots alongside the Sonoran desert’s warm earth tones, textures and imagery, all unified through Victoria’s brand aesthetic. The cobija inspired fabric also prominently displays a lion print, paying a personal tribute to León's iconic nickname, "El León." The jackets merge traditional techniques with contemporary innovation, showcasing Equihua’s renowned design style that tells stories of heritage and authenticity. But what makes these jackets truly powerful is understanding the cobija itself.

Heritage You Can Wear

Originally from San Marcos, Aguascalientes, in the 1970s, these substantial and heavy blankets have evolved from practical household items to cultural symbols, commonly featuring bright colors and intricate designs. For many Mexican families, owning a cobija isn't simply about comfort; it's about maintaining a tangible connection to heritage and identity. With Equihua’s designs, fans can extend the cobijas’ rich history beyond their front door and literally wear it with pride.

“Transforming the cobija, a symbol of tradition and comfort, into high fashion is my way of reclaiming our heritage as something bold and alive,” said Equihua. “Victoria understands that artists, like me and León strive to champion and push the boundaries of Mexican culture. Creating this piece together reminds us all that our roots aren't meant to be preserved in the past; they're to be celebrated and worn proudly right now.”

The Next Generation of Victoria Fans

With Gen Z and Millennials now representing over 50% of Victoria drinkers1, Victoria has evolved beyond its traditional positioning to become a generational connector. While past campaigns positioned Victoria as a cultural symbol of tradition rooted in nostalgia, Victoria recognized a shift toward younger consumers discovering the brand. The brand responded authentically with its "Tu Victoria Está Aquí" campaign designed to connect across generations, as seen in the Lotería and Cobija spots that first aired in April.

“Over the past few years, our brand has grown beyond just our core heritage drinker to include Gen Z and Millennials. So now, we're speaking to Victoria fans of all ages, recognizing that a shared celebration of heritage unites across generations,” said Royce Carvalho, Senior Director, Brand Marketing, Victoria. “This collaboration with Carín and Brenda – transforming a cobija, a symbol of tradition, into contemporary fashion inspired by Música Mexicana – embodies the heart of Victoria drinkers and of the 'Tu Victoria Está Aquí' campaign perfectly.”

How to Enter the “Carín’s Cobija Jacket” Sweepstakes

Starting now through August 31, fans 21+ in the 50 U.S./D.C can head to VictoriaUSA.com to enter for the chance to win a night of iconic Música Mexicana and a look to match.† For more information on how to enter the summer sweepstakes, visit VictoriaUSA.com and @CervezaVictoriaUSA on Instagram.

1 Numerator Insights People Scorecard, 52 w.e. 08/21/25

†NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 10:00 AM ET on 8/11/26 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 8/31/26. The Victoria Beer “Carín’s Cobija Jacket” Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prize. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at https://victoriausa.com/en/pages/c-c-or.

About Victoria ©

Considered the oldest beer in Mexico, Victoria© is an ultra-premium, Vienna-style lager with light-to-medium body and slight malt sweetness. Its flavor contains a toasted malt character perfectly balanced with a smooth crisp finish. The brand has true Mexican authenticity and a proud heritage, with a long tradition of bringing people together. For more information, visit VictoriaUSA.com and follow Victoria on Instagram at Instagram.com/cervezavictoriausa/ and Facebook at Facebook.com/cervezavictoriausa. Victoria is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Crown Imports LLC.

About Carín León

Carín León has established himself as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Latin music since his solo debut in 2018. With a distinctive style that blends regional Mexican music with a diverse range of genres, including pop, rock, and other global sounds, the Hermosillo, Sonora native has won four Latin GRAMMYs®, two back-to-back GRAMMYs®, and several diamond, gold and platinum certifications. His versatility is showcased through high-caliber collaborations with superstars such as Bon Jovi, Carlos Santana, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Maluma, C. Tangana, and Camilo, among others, as well as performances on global stages, including the Grand Ole Opry, Coachella, and Viña del Mar, where he received the gold and silver Gaviota awards. In 2025, he shattered RODEOHOUSTON’s attendance record and toured Europe with the “Boca Chueca Tour.” During the summer of 2026, Carín made history at Miami’s Nu Stadium with the first performance ever in the venue, with a spectacular sold-out show and will become the first Mexican artist to headline a festival in Tokyo. In September 2026, he’ll become the first Latin artist to perform at Las Vegas Sphere. Recognized as the global ambassador of Música Mexicana, Carín continues to break barriers and inspire new generations.

About Brenda Equihua

Brenda Equihua is a dynamic force in the world of fashion and design, renowned for her boundless creativity and trailblazing spirit. As the founder and creative visionary behind the iconic brand Equihua, Brenda has redefined the boundaries of style and craftsmanship. With an innate ability to fuse tradition with innovation, Brenda has pioneered a new era of luxury fashion. Her designs seamlessly blend artisanal techniques with contemporary aesthetics, resulting in pieces that are not only visually captivating but also tell stories of heritage and authenticity. Her creations have earned recognition in Vogue, a place in the Smithsonian Institution and are currently exhibited at the Museo del Pueblo de Guanajuato in León, Mexico – a testament to her transformative vision.

Media Contact:

Stephanie McGuane

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20fde706-428e-49e7-bfe0-77c5911b76e1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/667d8ad4-0ccd-41a7-9c3e-183d079b4693