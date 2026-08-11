Elevate by IMG Academy Continues Collegiate Growth with Keene State College Partnership 

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate by IMG Academy today announced a new partnership with Keene State College, marking its second higher education partnership as the NCAA Division III institution adopts a comprehensive student-athlete development platform designed to strengthen leadership, wellbeing and personal growth.

Through the partnership, Keene State College will implement Elevate Essentials for more than 500 student-athletes and staff, along with on-site and virtual workshops designed to strengthen leadership, wellbeing, and personal development. The partnership represents Elevate by IMG Academy's continued expansion into collegiate athletics as institutions increasingly invest in holistic student-athlete development.

"The future of collegiate athletics will be defined by the institutions that invest as intentionally in personal development as they do athletic performance," said Ashlee Lawson, Senior Vice President of Strategic Corporate Relations at IMG Academy. "Keene State College understands that leadership, wellbeing, and life skills aren't separate from competitive success, but they're part of it. This partnership is about giving Keene State student-athletes and coaches practical tools to intentionally develop those areas every day."

"We're excited to partner with Elevate by IMG Academy because of the comprehensive support the platform provides," said Marty Testo, Director of Athletics at Keene State College. "The combination of premier online resources, on-campus engagement, and ongoing virtual workshops gives our student-athletes and coaches a complete development experience. Our coaches are eager to begin utilizing the platform and introduce it to our student-athletes as they return to campus, and we believe this is the beginning of a long-term partnership that will positively impact our entire athletics community."

Beginning this academic year, Keene State College will integrate Elevate across its athletics department, creating a sustainable approach to student-athlete development that extends beyond competition. The partnership also reflects the growing momentum behind Elevate by IMG Academy as more collegiate institutions invest in holistic development experiences that prepare student-athletes for success in sport, school, and life.

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps , via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla. Online coaching via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance Online college recruiting, via NCSA and SportsRecruits, providing content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches



To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com.