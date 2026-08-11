Family Gift Expands Access to Nova Southeastern University Law Education, Honors Noah A. Leopold

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norman and Karen Leopold have made a transformational gift to the Shepard Broad College of Law at Nova Southeastern University (NSU) to expand access to legal education through a newly endowed scholarship honoring their late son, Noah Leopold.

The gift establishes the Noah A. Leopold Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund and renames the law school's central gathering space as the Noah A. Leopold Atrium, honoring Noah Leopold's memory and his enduring connection to the NSU Law community. Noah Leopold enrolled at NSU Law in 2018 and graduated summa cum laude in 2021.

Noah Leopold passed away at age 40, due to complications following a failed heart transplant. Through an endowed fund, the scholarship in his honor will provide tuition assistance to qualified full-time and part-time students pursuing a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree at NSU Law.

“We want to do something significant for the law school that he loved,” said Norman and Karen Leopold. “The scholarship and the atrium are part of Noah’s legacy. We hope they will help future generations of students pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others, just as Noah sought to do.”

Olympia Duhart, J.D., dean of the Shepard Broad College of Law, praised the Leopolds’ transformative gift.

“The Noah A. Leopold Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund will change the lives of the students who will benefit from this gift. We are grateful for the Leopold family’s investment in our students’ futures, and the commitment they have made to advance justice for the clients these students will one day serve,” said Duhart.

A beloved member of the NSU Law community, Noah Leopold was admired for his kindness, academic excellence, and dedication to helping others. A childhood cancer survivor who overcame lifelong health challenges, he built a successful career as a certified public accountant before pursuing his dream of becoming an attorney.

After graduating from NSU Law, he excelled on The Florida Bar exam and joined his family's law firm. His academic achievements, perseverance, and commitment to serving others inspired his family to establish the scholarship in his memory.

Inspired by Noah’s own career transition, the Noah A. Leopold Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund will seek to assist second-career applicants pursuing a legal education at NSU, as well as applicants who demonstrate academic excellence. Through the scholarship, the Leopold family hopes to attract outstanding future students to NSU, to support the retention of top scholars, and to reduce financial barriers to legal education.

“I am honored that Noah will continue to be part of the NSU Law community through a scholarship that will help more NSU students pursue their studies without significant financial burdens and bring them closer to their dreams of becoming lawyers and serving others,” said Duhart. “It is a bittersweet, but powerful, reminder of the impact one family can make in our community.”

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