New Wireless Deals by PureTalk Undercut “Big Three” Pricing with $15/Month Unlimited Mobile Plans

Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureTalk, a veteran-led MVNO, (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) has launched a limited-time deal offering any wireless plan for $15 per month for the first three months. The deal delivers a striking contrast in value: according to Reviews.org's State of Consumer Media Spending report, the average customer on a Big Three carrier — AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon — pays $57.96 per month for cell service. PureTalk's promotional pricing means three full months of unlimited service costs just $45 total, less than the price of a single month with a Big Three carrier.

Unlike many other MVNOs that require customers to prepay for the full promotional term upfront, PureTalk bills month-to-month, so customers pay just $15 at the start of each of the first three months. The offer is valid for new customers who activate service by September 8, 2026.

"MVNOs deserve more attention," said Kelly Huh, Deputy Editor at Reviews.org. "You're paying a fraction of what the 'Big Three' charge, but getting the same network coverage since MVNOs run on that same infrastructure."

Even after the promotional period ends, MVNOs like PureTalk typically remain less expensive than other carriers while offering comparable coverage — PureTalk runs on AT&T's nationwide network, giving customers access to the same infrastructure at a fraction of the cost.

"PureTalk is a solid option if you live in an area with strong AT&T coverage but don't want to spend over $50 just for quality cell service," Huh said.

Though many consumers are unfamiliar with the term, MVNOs like PureTalk rent network capacity directly from major carriers, giving customers access to the same coverage without the cost of maintaining that infrastructure. That savings translates directly to lower prices and fewer fees.

What Happens After the Promotional Period

Once the promotional period ends, PureTalk customers continue to benefit from straightforward pricing and nationwide coverage — without the higher costs typically associated with larger mobile carriers. This includes:

Unlimited talk, text, and data plans ranging from $24.99–$64.99/month, with 7GB to 50GB of high-speed data

Mobile hotspot data and international roaming on plans $34.99 and up, with a second phone number and Apple Watch plan available on higher tiers

A 30-day money-back guarantee and no annual contract

A 20% discount for military members and first responders, starting in month four

Continued access to AT&T's nationwide 5G network

Learn more about PureTalk here: https://www.puretalk.com/

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