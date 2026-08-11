LiTime Officially Launches Argoseeker Electric Outboard Motor Series, Expanding from Battery Innovation to One-Stop Marine Power Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 10th, LiTime, a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, announced the launch of Argoseeker, its first electric outboard motor series.The launch marks a significant step in LiTime’s evolution from a lithium battery company to a provider of one-stop marine power solutions.





The initial lineup includes the Argoseeker A1 24V 700W Electric Outboard Motor and Argoseeker A2 48V 2,000W Electric Outboard Motor. Both models are designed for kayaks, canoes, inflatable boats, jon boats and other small recreational watercraft.

When paired with compatible LiTime LiFePO₄ batteries, the Argoseeker Series integrated propulsion, control and energy storage into one coordinated system. Its clamp-on design allows installation in as little as three minutes, while wireless remote control and cruise control simplify operation on the water.

Addressing the Real Challenges of Small-Boat Electrification

Paddling is central to the small-boat experience, but longer distances, changing wind and currents, frequent moves between fishing spots and heavier gear can make extended trips more demanding.

For many anglers and outdoor explorers, the challenge is not the desire to go farther—it is having the right power to get there.

For users looking to add electric propulsion, selecting and matching the motor, battery, controller and accessories can also be complicated.

Argoseeker electric outboard motors simplify this process by bringing an electric outboard motor, controller and compatible LiTime LiFePO₄ battery together in a one-stop solution. It avoid reduces the complexity of sourcing and matching separate propulsion components. Compared with traditional trolling motors andfuel-powered systems, it offers greater power and speed for a wider range of small-boat applications, while operating quietly and producing no tailpipe emissions.

Argoseeker is not intended to replace paddling entirely. Instead, it provides electric assistance when needed, helping users explore farther, move between fishing spots more easily and return comfortably after a long day on the water. For anglers who enjoy trolling with electric motor propulsion, the system offers a quieter and more convenient way to cover water while staying focused on fishing.

Two Power Options for Different Boats and Needs

The Argoseeker Series launches with two models: the A1 for lighter watercraft and the A2 for small boats that require greater power and load capacity.

Argoseeker A1 vs. A2 Comparison





The Argoseeker A1 is designed for kayaks, canoes, inflatable boats and other small craft. Weighing just 13.4 pounds, it reached speeds of 4.3–6.2 mph in testing with a total boat weight of approximately 330 pounds. It can be paired with a LiTime 24V 50Ah or 100Ah LiFePO₄ battery based on the desired range.

The Argoseeker A2 is suited to heavier small boats, longer trips and more demanding conditions. It reached speeds of 7.5–9.3 mph in testing with a total boat weight of approximately 660 pounds. A built-in weed-cutting blade helps reduce propeller tangling in vegetation-heavy waters.

Actual speed, range, and performance may vary depending on boat type, total weight, battery configuration, load, current, wind, and operating speed.

Designed for Easier Installation and Smarter Control

Argoseeker is designed to simplify small-boat electrification, from system selection and installation to everyday operation.

One-Stop Marine Power Solution

Users can select a compatible motor-and-battery combination based on their boat type, power requirements and expected operating time—without having to source components from multiple brands. This simplifies compatibility checks, wiring configuration, installation, and system commissioning.





3-Minute Clamp-on Setup

The clamp-on mounting system requires no complex drilling or professional hull modifications. Installation can be completed in as little as three minutes, making it suitable for users who want to preserve their boat’s original structure or install and remove the motor as needed.





Actual installation time may vary depending on the boat, mounting location and user experience.

Wireless Remote Control & Cruise Control

Unlike conventional outboards that primarily rely on a fixed tiller, Argoseeker supports wireless remote control, giving users greater flexibility in choosing where to operate the boat. This accommodates different boat layouts, weight-distribution preferences and operating styles.

Cruise control maintains a selected speed during continuous travel, reducing the need for repeated throttle adjustments on longer trips. This allows users to focus more on the water, their route and the fishing or exploration experience.





Innovation Shaped by User Insights

The development of the Argoseeker Series was shaped by LiTime’s ongoing conversations with boaters, anglers and water explorers.

Since the company’s first customer purchased a LiTime LiFePO₄ battery through its online store in 2020, outdoor enthusiasts have brought LiTime products across a growing range of on-water adventures. Their experiences inspired LiTime to explore how it could move beyond energy storage and develop a more complete, user-friendly marine power system.

Development of the Argoseeker Series began in 2024. After two years of multiple rounds of testing and continuous refinement, the product evolved from an initial concept into a practical solution.

In September 2025, LiTime launched its first Go Electric Contest, inviting paddle-craft users worldwide to share their boats, paddling experiences, electrification ideas and real-world challenges. Select early users also participated in product research and on-water testing, providing feedback on power, installation, boat compatibility and control. These insights helped LiTime further refine the Argoseeker Series into a solution shaped by real-world user needs and the water-exploration community.

“Argoseeker is an important step in LiTime’s evolution from power products to complete propulsion systems,” said a LiTime brand representative. “We want to simplify the process of selecting and installing the motor, controller and battery so that more recreational boaters can enjoy electric power without complex modifications.”

The name Argoseeker combines “Argo”, the legendary ship from ancient Greek mythology that sailed into unknown waters, with “Seeker”, representing those who continue to pursue new waters, experiences and possibilities. It reflects LiTime’s vision of making water exploration more accessible and helping more paddle-craft users go farther in a quieter, more convenient way.

Availability and Purchasing Information

The Argoseeker A1 and Argoseeker A2 are now available in the United States, Europe, Australia and Japan.

Argoseeker A1 retail price: US$1,699.99

Argoseeker A2 retail price: US$2,699.99

Official product page:

Argoseeker A1: Argoseeker A1 24V 700W Electric Outboard Motor

Argoseeker A2: Argoseeker A1 48V 2000W Electric Outboard Motor

Launch offers:

The first 10 orders worldwide will receive exclusive air-freight service. The first 500 orders will receive an additional six months of warranty coverage (2.5 years total), along with an exclusive US$150 coupon for the A1 or a US$250 coupon for the A2. The promotion is valid through September 15, 2026, or until the first 500 qualifying orders are reached, whichever comes first.

LiTime Argoseeker

From Paddle to Power. Go Electric, Go Farther.

Available Now.

*Actual performance may vary depending on boat type, load, water conditions and other factors. Please comply with local boating safety regulations.

About LiTime

LiTime is a global LiFePO₄ power solutions expert, providing reliable batteries and one-stop lithium power solutions for RV, marine, golf cart, and off-grid applications. Trusted by 3.5M+ users worldwide, LiTime brings 17 years of core-team R&D experience, 380+ certifications, and AIG Commercial General Liability Insurance with product liability coverage—providing customers with reliable power, added protection, and greater confidence in long-term use.

Guided by its brand philosophy, “Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations,” LiTime empowers people to explore with confidence while helping preserve the outdoor traditions, connection with nature, and shared memories passed from one generation to the next.

Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit: https://www.litime.com

Contact: marketpr@litime.com

Contact Person: Jelly Xie

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