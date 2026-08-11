RxLogic Named No. 306 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxLogic, a leading technology company that performs fully compliant pharmacy benefit operations with easy, rapid implementations, today announced it has been ranked No. 306 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is a testament to the hard work, innovation and dedication our entire team brings every day to advance our technology platform for pharmacy claims administration, serving PBMs, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and discount card and savings programs across the pharmacy benefit ecosystem," says Lori Daugherty, CEO, RxLogic. "Ranking No. 306 nationally with 1,114% three-year revenue growth, while also earning the No. 7 spot in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metro area, No. 8 in Tennessee and No. 14 in the Business Products & Services category, reflects the trust our clients place in us and the strength of the technology we've built. As pharmacy benefit operations become more complex and the demand for transparency, compliance and operational efficiency continues to grow, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that help our clients succeed."

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About RxLogic

RxLogic provides the technology platform that supports pharmacy benefit operations for stakeholders across PBMs, health plans, employers, manufacturers and the broader pharmacy benefits ecosystem, delivering SaaS technologies that execute complex workflows at scale. RxLogic's solutions provide the tools, automation, visibility and transparency needed to support compliance strategies without assuming compliance responsibility. With full-service claims adjudication, rebate administration, discount card technology, employer-sponsored drug buy-down programs, pharmacy network access and ancillary services designed for ease of integration, RxLogic helps clients improve affordability, strengthen operational performance and deliver measurable value nationwide. Visit www.RxLogic.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

nturchiano@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x35