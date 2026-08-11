Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts to Host Scary and Not-so-Scary Halloween Fun

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SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jellystone Park Camp-Resort locations across the U.S. and Canada may surprise their guests with the variety of fall- and Halloween-themed activities they are planning in September and October.



Activities include everything from apple bobbing and fall crafts to pumpkin painting, scarecrow dress-up, and witches’ broom relay races. Several locations will offer haunted trails or haunted houses in addition to trick-or-treating, costume contests, and campsite decorating.



“Jellystone Park locations offer families the best variety of fall- and Halloween-themed activities in the campground industry,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Camp Jellystone, the Southfield, Michigan-based company that franchises Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts.



With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences. Jellystone Park locations are famous for providing fun, family attractions, activities, and themed weekends that include everything from mini golf and jump pillows to laser tag and foam parties to wagon rides and dance parties with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear. Unique pet amenities, activities and accommodations are also increasingly becoming part of the Jellystone Park experience.



While most Jellystone Park locations offer consecutive fall- and Halloween-themed weekends in September and October, some of them also provide a few surprises in the fall ranging from fishing derbies to cooking competitions. One park is even planning a late September Zydeco music weekend.

Here’s a sampling of the activities planned at Jellystone Park locations this fall:

— Big Prairie, Ohio: This location eases into Halloween season October 2-4 with a donut eating contest, pumpkin painting and trick-or-treating around the park. A fishing tournament will take place the weekend of October 9-11 along with campsite decorating and costume contests. Mini lumberjack games are scheduled for October 16-18 along with magic pumpkin wagon and barrel rides, pumpkin painting, and trick-or-treating. The last two weekends of October feature Halloween-themed activities while the final weekend includes opportunities to make a fall keepsake craft, play the human slot machine game show and tuck in Yogi Bear and his friends for their long winter nap.

— Burleson, Texas (Fort Worth Area): This location will celebrate a “Yogi Bear Fall Fiesta” every weekend in October with fall-themed activities including trick-or-treating, a costume fashion show, a campsite decorating contest and a golf cart parade.

— Caledonia, Wisconsin (Just Outside Milwaukee): Fall activities begin Labor Day weekend (Sept. 4-7) at this location with pumpkin bowling and apple bobbing along with pumpkin and apple-inspired crafts. There will also be a magic pumpkin patch, fall games and trick-or-treating. The weekend of September 9-11 features trick-or-treating, a campsite decorating contest, a scary scavenger hunt, and opportunities to create your own Halloween mask or to paint terra cotta pots with Halloween themes. A scarecrow dress-up relay and a spine-tingling bone hunt are included in the Halloween-themed activities planned for September 18-20 while the last weekend of September features a “carnival of screams.” Three more Halloween-themed weekends are planned for the first three weekends of October. Activities include a “Haunting around the Christmas Tree” theme for October 2-4 with craft activities that involve making spooky ornaments and wreaths. A witch’s broom relay race is planned for October 9-11 while guests are invited to craft their own haunted house October 16-18.



— Cavendish, Prince Edward Island: A variety of Halloween activities are planned at this location over Labor Day weekend. Activities include trick-or-treating, a haunted wagon ride, a costume parade, a campsite decorating competition, a spooky silent disco, and a Halloween-themed outdoor movie.



— Cincinnati, Ohio: This new Jellystone Park location is planning pumpkin crafts, wagon rides and seasonal games for October 2-4 with magical games, enchanted crafts and mystical adventures for October 9-11. A “Boo-tifully Pink Halloween Weekend” is envisioned for October 16-18 with costume contests, themed crafts and frightfully fun activities. A “Spooky Safari” weekend is set for October 23-25 with spooky animal-themed games, creepy crawly crafts and safari-inspired adventures. The last weekend of October features trick-or-treating, campsite decorating, costume parades and “not too spooky Halloween fun.”

— Endicott, New York (Binghamton Area): This location offers a “Fallin’ for Pumpkin Fun Weekend” the last weekend of September with magic pumpkin seeds, a pumpkin painting contest, pumpkin races, bowling with pumpkins and pumpkin chunkin’. Halloween-themed weekends are also planned for every weekend in October. Activities include a witch’s broomstick race October 2-4; a haunted house October 9-11; a Monster Dance Party with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear October 16-18; magic wand and potion making on October 23-25; and a zombie body part scavenger hunt the last weekend of October.



— Eureka, Missouri: This location is planning Halloween-themed activities for the last three weekends of September including campsite decorating, costume contests, haunted trail parades and trick-or-treating. Additional entertainment includes a mobile jungle gym September 11-13; a reptile show September 18-20; and a comedy show September 25-27.



— Georgetown, Texas (Austin Area): This new Jellystone Park location is planning an “Autumn Art and Craft Jubilee” October 2-4. Guests can spend the weekend painting and crafting fall keepsakes with visits from Yogi Bear and his friends. A haunted scavenger hunt, trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, costume contests, and spooky crafts are planned for October 9-11. The last three weekends of October are also Halloween-themed and include a haunted trail and haunted house as well as opportunities to compete in golf cart and campsite decorating competitions for a free night of camping.

— Hurricane, Utah (Just Outside Zion National Park): This location has five consecutive Halloween-themed weekends beginning the last weekend of September. Guests can create delicious caramel apples, wander through multiple mini haunted houses, and cozy up for spooky movie nights with a build-your-own popcorn bar. Little campers can enjoy the park’s enchanting magic pumpkin patch where they’ll recite a special magic spell to discover what surprise the Pumpkin Fairy leaves for them the next day. Feeling brave? Join the park’s “Zombie Walk.” Adults can get in the fun, too, by participating in the campsite decorating contest for a chance to win prizes, then grabbing the microphone for the park’s adults-only karaoke nights. The park’s famous water slides will also be operating throughout September and October.

— Kerrville, Texas: This location will offer “Pumpkin Pic-A-Nic Weekends” the middle two weekends of September with pumpkin painting contests and pumpkin parties. Halloween-themed weekends are planned for the last weekend of September and every weekend of October with trick-or-treating, costume and campsite decorating contests, and ghostly golf cart decorating contests.



— Lake Charles, Louisiana: A Zydeco Weekend is set for the last weekend of September at this location with live music and dancing. Halloween-themed activities are planned throughout October starting the weekend of October 2-4 with trick-or-treating, costume contests, campsite decorating, DJs and a haunted trail. A “Zombie Fest” will take place October 9-11 with costume contests, scares, treats and a bone-chilling haunted trail. A “Witches and Warlocks Weekend” is set for October 16-18 while a “Ghouls and Ghost Weekend” will take place October 23-25. A “Bats and Bonfires Weekend” will close out the month with bonfires, trick-or-treating, contests and one last run through the haunted trail.



— Lodi, California: This location has “Pumpkin Pic-A-Nic Weekends” September 11-13 and 18-20 with pumpkin painting contests, a festive pumpkin party and several games, including an apple fishing game, a candy corn relay, and a “S’mores Bar with a Character.” Halloween weekends take place the remaining weekends of September and throughout October and include trick-or-treating, costume contests, and ghostly golf cart and campsite decorating contests.



— Monticello, Iowa (Between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids): This location features a “Halloween Murder Mystery” weekend September 19-20. Guests can use clues to solve a campground-wide mystery while also enjoying trick-or-treating, magic pumpkins, costume contests, spooky campsite decorating, and haunted trails. The last weekend of September and the first two weekends of October are Halloween-themed and include trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, magic pumpkins, and costume and golf cart decorating contests. The first weekend of October also includes a soup and chili cook-off.



— Niagara Falls, Ontario: Labor Day weekend activities at this location include face painting, a foam party, a magic pumpkin ride, pumpkin painting, a spooky scavenger hunt, trick-or-treating, and a Monster Halloween Dance Party. Halloween activities including a magic pumpkin ride, pumpkin painting, and trick-or-treating are also planned for the first two weekends of October.



— Uniontown, Ohio: This location offers fall festival weekends throughout October with trick-or-treating, a magic pumpkin patch, wagon ride, campsite decorating and costume contests, and s’mores with Yogi Bear.



— West Branch, Michigan: This new Jellystone Park location celebrates the arrival of fall with an “All Things Apples Weekend” September 11-13. Activities include goofy applesauce art, applesauce eating contests that are sure to get a bit messy, and apple juice juggling challenges. There will also be fall crafts and fall trivia games. A “Pumpkin Palooza Weekend” is set for September 18-20 with creative pumpkin decorating, fun pumpkin-filled games, and fall crafts. September 25-27 is a “Superheroes and Villains Weekend” in which kids can show off their powers in superhero challenges, create their own hero or villain crafts and compete in games that put both sides to the test. There will also be a magic pumpkin patch. A “Fright Fest Weekend” is planned for October 2-4 with pumpkin painting, a pumpkin carving contest as well as costume and campsite decorating contests. The weekend of October 8-11 is a “Nightmare Before Closing Weekend” with trick-or-treating, a costume contest that includes a best group costume category, Halloween crafts, a campsite decorating contest, and a glow Monster dance party.

— Williamsburg, Virginia: “Pumpkin Pic-A-Nic Weekends” are planned for September 11-13 and 18-20 at this location with pumpkin painting contests, a festive pumpkin party and several games including an apple fishing game, a candy corn relay, and a “S’mores Bar with a Character.” Halloween weekends take place the last weekend of September and throughout October and include trick-or-treating, costume contests, and ghostly golf cart and campsite decorating contests.

— Woodstock, New Brunswick: This location has Halloween-themed activities planned for August 21-28 as well as August 28 to September 4. Entertaining activities include trick-or-treating, a wagon ride to haunted fun, a “Haunting Pumpkin Palooza” costume party, creepy crafts, “Monster Chocolate Bar Bingo” and a “Horrifying Haunted Pavilion” with both spooky and kid-friendly options.



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About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s26).

Contacts

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com



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