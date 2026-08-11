Datagnome Makes Its Formal Launch into the Legal Market

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datagnome, an AI company that helps organizations centralize internal knowledge and put it to work through conversational chat, today announces its launch into the legal market. The company will showcase its platform in the ILTACON 2026 Startup Hub, which ILTA brands as a curated showcase of “legal IT and tech startups, disruptors and visionaries” at the association’s flagship conference. While the team behind Datagnome has worked with law firms for several years, this marks the company’s formal launch to the legal market at large.

Datagnome builds AI assistants, deployed in Microsoft Teams, web chat, Slack or wherever a firm already works, that answer questions directly from a firm’s own policies, documentation and systems. The goal is straightforward: reduce the time attorneys and staff spend hunting for information, so more of the day goes toward billable work instead of internal questions about timekeeping, IT, HR policy or “who do I even ask about this.”



“We’ve spent years learning what law firms actually need from a tool like this,” says Paul Manley, CEO of Datagnome. “It’s not enough to build a chatbot and walk away. We also manage it. We go through what it couldn’t answer, work with the firm to fill the gaps and keep it current as people and policies change. We’re looking forward to participating in the 2026 ILTACON Startup Hub, where we can share that work with the wider legal market.”



Datagnome’s approach is grounded in direct experience with law firms, work that has produced a library of nearly 1,000 real questions curated from firm knowledge management teams. Datagnome brings this running start to every new client instead of building from a blank page. A common example of how the assistant can be used is as part of new hire onboarding, during which it walks incoming employees through a “welcome to the firm” sequence covering the policies and resources they need on day one.



Every deployment runs on a layered set of guardrails: a standard baseline built into the platform, plus additional rules tailored to each firm’s specific policies and risk tolerance. Access is scoped just as tightly. A firm’s assistant only reaches the systems and data that firm chooses to connect. There is no default access to anything outside the assigned scope, and any topic requiring credentials stays gated.



Saul Ewing and Nelson Mullins are among the firms already trusting Datagnome. Since the start of the year, Nelson Mullins employees have logged thousands of sessions with the firm’s Datagnome-powered assistant, which has understood and answered 88 percent of questions asked, earning overwhelmingly positive ratings from its users. “Our Datagnome assistant has become a valuable resource for sharing knowledge across the firm,” says Nelson Mullins CIO David Worth. “Branded internally as ‘Ask Nelson,’ it is available to employees directly within Microsoft Teams, making it easier to access information, connect with institutional knowledge and find answers when they need them.”

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that may promise instant answers but leave firms to handle setup and upkeep themselves, Datagnome is an ongoing partner. Datagnome curates what goes into the knowledge base, reviews what the assistant gets wrong and updates it as firms change. The company is not built for legal research, e-discovery or case work; rather, its focus is squarely on internal operations such as the HR, IT and administrative questions that quietly eat into billable hours every day.



At ILTACON 2026, attendees can visit Datagnome at the Startup Hub booth 11, located within the event exhibit hall, for live demonstrations focused on how the platform curates and manages firm knowledge. Visitors will see not just the chat interface, but the process behind making that knowledge usable and current.



About Datagnome

Datagnome is a Richmond, Virginia-based AI company built on years of work helping law firms and other organizations put their internal knowledge to use. Its assistants are deployed inside firms’ existing tools, such as Teams, web chat and beyond, and grounded in each firm’s own documentation, policies and systems, with the Datagnome team managing ongoing curation and updates. Learn more at https://datagnome.ai/.



Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Datagnome

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

