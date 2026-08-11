Hertz Kompressoren Adds Four Countries to Its Global Organization

BAMBERG, Germany, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hertz Kompressoren has opened new operations in the United Kingdom, Poland, Egypt and Australia. Each one has its own team for application engineering, spare parts, service and sales.

These teams work with the company's distributors and service partners in each country. They bring engineering support closer, keep parts nearer to the customer, and shorten response times for end users.

The four new offices join an established international structure. Türkiye is the company's global manufacturing and engineering center, with over 1,000 employees and more than 72,000 square meters of production capacity. Germany is the European hub. The United States covers the North American market, and Ukraine supports engineering and production for global operations.

In all of these markets, Hertz Kompressoren supplies oil-injected and oil-free screw compressors as its core range. Piston machines cover smaller and high-pressure needs. Turbo machines cover high-flow plants. The company also supplies air treatment: dryers, filtration and nitrogen generation. Alongside these, it builds process gas compression for chemicals, energy and heavy process industries. The new offices support this full range from day one.

“Our customers do not buy compressors. They buy uptime, and they buy cost per cubic meter. Wherever we open an office, we open it with engineers and spare parts, because that is where those numbers are decided.”

— Sales Director, Hertz Kompressoren

The company builds on manufacturing scale in Türkiye and strong local teams in each region. This keeps engineering standards consistent while response times stay short.

About Hertz Kompressoren

Hertz Kompressoren is the international brand of Dalgakıran Kompresör, a manufacturer of compressed air systems serving customers in more than 130 countries. The portfolio covers oil-injected and oil-free screw compressors, piston and turbo machines, air treatment and nitrogen generation systems, and process gas compression. The company's global manufacturing and engineering center is in Türkiye, with regional operations across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Media Contact

info@hertzkompressoren.com ercan.asmaz@dalgakiran.com

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