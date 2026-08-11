Corporate Visions Names Matt Guido Chief Sales Officer

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Visions, the leading provider of evidence-based sales training, messaging, and revenue growth solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Guido as Chief Sales Officer. Guido joins the executive leadership team and will lead Corporate Visions’ global commercial organization.

Guido has spent more than a decade at Corporate Visions, most recently as SVP of Strategic Account Sales, where he built and grew relationships with Fortune 500 companies across industries like technology, insurance, and telecommunications. Throughout his tenure, he has distinguished himself as a cross-functional leader who brings together sales, product, and delivery to shape stronger customer experiences. And he has partnered with long-standing customers to pilot new offerings, feeding market insight directly into the company’s product strategy.

“There is no better leader than Matt to guide our commercial organization into its next chapter,” said Emily DiMiceli, CEO of Corporate Visions. “He has a deep understanding of our IP, and he knows firsthand what our customers experience every day. That combination means he leads with our customers’ reality in mind, and it’s exactly the kind of leadership that will define what great sales and revenue execution looks like in the age of AI.”

In his new role, Guido will lead Corporate Visions’ commercial organization, partnering across the company to co-create, test, and scale the evidence-backed and AI-powered solutions that will define what great sales and revenue execution looks like, while ensuring every prospect and customer continues to experience the full value Corporate Visions is known for delivering.

“Corporate Visions built its industry-leading reputation on research, evidence, and exceptional client experiences,” said Guido. “I’ve used and coached these principles throughout my career, as well as previous organizations, so I know firsthand what it takes to both transform and embed consistent, self-sustaining execution. Now I’m focused on the next phase: gearing up our teams for the next phase of Corporate Visions’ leadership and revenue growth.”

About Corporate Visions

Corporate Visions is the leading provider of evidence-based sales training, messaging, and revenue enablement solutions for B2B companies around the globe. Only with Corporate Visions can you assess your sales teams’ skill gaps, train and coach the competencies that predict wins, equip your reps with science-backed stories and skills, and drive measurable growth across acquisition, expansion, and renewal conversations.

Media Contact:

Salla Eskola, VP Marketing

seskola@corporatevisions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd633337-6a28-4cf1-a891-451350a3646f