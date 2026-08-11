Cologix Releases 2025 ESG Report Highlighting Purpose-Driven Growth

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix, a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company in North America, today released its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, Driven by Purpose. The report demonstrates progress in integrating sustainability, transparency and responsible business practices into the company's long-term growth strategy while supporting the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure.

The report highlights key achievements from 2025 as Cologix continued to expand its North American footprint to support growing demand for inference AI, hybrid cloud and interconnection while strengthening its commitment to environmental performance, employee wellbeing, community investment and strong governance practices. It also introduces the company's refreshed 2030 ESG Roadmap, informed by a double materiality assessment to ensure Cologix’s ESG strategy remains aligned with business objectives and stakeholder expectations.

"Growth alone is not the goal; growing with purpose is," said Laura Ortman, CEO of Cologix. "As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, we're focused on scaling responsibly by making thoughtful investments in our people, our operations and the communities we serve. Our 2025 ESG Report reflects how we're embedding sustainability and accountability throughout our business while building the resilient digital infrastructure our customers, partners and communities depend on."

Key highlights from the Cologix 2025 ESG Report include:

Advancing Responsible Energy Management and Environmental Performance: Cologix achieved a 67% carbon-free energy footprint across North America while continuing to improve energy efficiency and environmental performance. During 2025, the company achieved ISO 14001 certification across its operational footprint, maintained an average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.42, reflecting continued operational efficiency, and a portfolio-wide Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) of 0.157 L/kWh -- more than 90% below the global data center industry average. Cologix also continued expanding its greenhouse gas reporting and strengthened its energy procurement strategy to support future growth.

Cologix achieved a 67% carbon-free energy footprint across North America while continuing to improve energy efficiency and environmental performance. During 2025, the company achieved ISO 14001 certification across its operational footprint, maintained an average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.42, reflecting continued operational efficiency, and a portfolio-wide Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) of 0.157 L/kWh -- more than 90% below the global data center industry average. Cologix also continued expanding its greenhouse gas reporting and strengthened its energy procurement strategy to support future growth. Building More Sustainable Digital Infrastructure: Cologix continued investing in facilities designed for long-term operational efficiency. In 2025, the company celebrated the opening of MTL8, one of Canada’s first colocation data centers to achieve LEED Gold certification, demonstrating how sustainable design and operational excellence can support the next generation of AI, cloud and interconnection workloads.

Cologix continued investing in facilities designed for long-term operational efficiency. In 2025, the company celebrated the opening of MTL8, one of Canada’s first colocation data centers to achieve LEED Gold certification, demonstrating how sustainable design and operational excellence can support the next generation of AI, cloud and interconnection workloads. Investing in Employees and Local Communities: Cologix continued its focus on building an engaged, inclusive workforce through expanded wellbeing initiatives, enhanced employee benefits and ongoing professional development. In 2025, the company achieved an employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) of +58, expanded professional development opportunities and increased its investment in employee volunteer hours through its Volunteer Outreach Leave Time (VOLT) program, reflecting employees’ continued commitment to the communities where they live and work.

Cologix continued its focus on building an engaged, inclusive workforce through expanded wellbeing initiatives, enhanced employee benefits and ongoing professional development. In 2025, the company achieved an employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) of +58, expanded professional development opportunities and increased its investment in employee volunteer hours through its Volunteer Outreach Leave Time (VOLT) program, reflecting employees’ continued commitment to the communities where they live and work. Strengthening Responsible Governance Across the Business: Cologix maintained 100% compliance across key industry certifications, including ISO 27001, SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPPA and PCI-DSS, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence and security management. The company also continued advancing responsible sourcing, with 75% of suppliers representing more than 95% of total spend, adhering to its Supplier Code of Conduct.





View and download the full Cologix ESG Report 2025 to learn more about the company's progress across environmental, social and governance priorities.

About Cologix

Cologix powers digital infrastructure with 45+ hyperscale edge data centers and interconnection hubs across 13 North American markets, providing high-density, ultra-low latency solutions for cloud providers, carriers and enterprises. With industry-leading facilities, Cologix offers scalable, flexible and sustainable data center options to help its customers accelerate their business at the digital edge. Cologix delivers extensive physical and software-defined interconnection services, including Cologix OneConnect, enabling fast, secure and self-service connectivity to clouds, networks, partners and digital services across the Cologix ecosystem. For more information, visit cologix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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