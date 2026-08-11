LendProtocol Launches Yield Platform for Investors Exploring XRP Staking Alternatives





LONDON, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LendProtocol, a CeFi lending platform built on the XRP Ledger, has launched to serve XRP and RLUSD holders who want to stake XRP or earn passive income on their holdings but have no protocol-level path to do so.

XRP cannot be staked in the traditional sense — the XRP Ledger uses a consensus mechanism, not proof-of-stake. But that doesn't mean XRP holders have no way to earn yield. XRP lending platforms like LendProtocol now offer fixed 12% APR with daily payouts — often outperforming staking yields on comparable assets. XRP Staking Alternatives: What Investors Should Know

XRP staking does not exist at the protocol level — the XRP Ledger runs on Federated Byzantine Agreement (fBFT), not Proof-of-Stake. Unlike Ethereum or Solana, which distribute yield to validators and delegators, XRPL validators reach consensus without producing blocks and without protocol-level rewards. There is no mechanism to stake XRP and receive network rewards. XRP holders cannot earn on XRP through the protocol itself.

For investors comparing XRP lending vs XRP staking as yield strategies, that asymmetry is the starting point: one option exists, the other does not. That structural gap is what LendProtocol addresses.

Fixed-Rate Lending as an XRP Yield Mechanism

LendProtocol is a fixed-rate CeFi lending platform built on the XRP Ledger, offering 12% APR on XRP and RLUSD deposits with daily payouts, no lock-up, and platform-guaranteed protection of depositor capital.

Deposits earn 12% APR compounded daily, which works out to roughly 12.75% effective annual yield. Lenders can withdraw at any time — there is no lock-up period. Payouts credit daily rather than accumulating in an on-chain pool for periodic claims.

The platform's risk model is its clearest point of differentiation. If a borrower defaults, LendProtocol absorbs the loss — depositors do not share in that risk. This makes LendProtocol structurally closer to a bank than to a DeFi liquidity pool, where depositors typically bear pro-rata default exposure.

Borrowers access XRP or RLUSD liquidity by posting overcollateralized crypto holdings — BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, RLUSD, or USDT — at a minimum 120% of the loan value. A borrower taking a $10,000 loan must post $12,000 in collateral. The borrower rate is fixed at 12.7% APR; the 0.7% spread between borrower and lender rates constitutes the platform's operating revenue.

Security infrastructure includes cold storage for the majority of deposited assets, AES-256 GCM encryption for data at rest, and mandatory 2FA on all accounts.

LendProtocol has facilitated over 743 million XRP in loans across 13,713+ active lenders, paying a fixed 12% APR with daily compounding.

Why This Matters for the XRP Ecosystem Now

The XRP holder base is large and growing. Holders who want to stake XRP or earn on XRP through the network have had no protocol path to do so, leaving XRP yield as an underserved category. XRP lending has been the most direct answer, though most platforms before LendProtocol offered variable rates with custodial opacity. Bridging to Ethereum-based DeFi introduces smart contract risk and custody complexity most retail holders won't accept. Simply holding XRP earns nothing. The XRP lending vs XRP staking conversation reflects this gap: staking is unavailable, so lending is where the yield comes from.

RLUSD — Ripple's fully-backed, regulated USD stablecoin — adds another dimension. Holders who want XRP Ledger yield without exposure to XRP price volatility can deposit RLUSD and earn the same fixed 12% APR. That makes LendProtocol relevant to both crypto-native XRP traders and institutional treasury teams managing XRPL-based balances between operational settlements.

Demand for fixed APR crypto yield has grown alongside broader crypto adoption. With interest rates on traditional fixed income compressing and DeFi yields fluctuating with protocol utilization, a fixed-rate, daily-payout lending product on a settled, high-throughput blockchain fills a specific market gap.

LendProtocol Is Not an Implementation of Ripple's XLS-66

One clarification matters for anyone following XRPL infrastructure development. LendProtocol is a consumer CeFi product that uses the XRP Ledger as its underlying settlement and custody layer. It is not an implementation of XLS-66, the native lending protocol standard developed by Ripple and the XRPL community. XLS-66 targets institutional, credentialed borrowers through off-chain underwriting and operates under a different risk model. LendProtocol is a separate commercial product — built on XRPL, not part of XRPL's core protocol stack.

About LendProtocol

LendProtocol is a CeFi lending platform built on the XRP Ledger. It enables XRP and RLUSD holders — including those who cannot stake XRP natively — to earn 12% APR with daily payouts by lending to overcollateralized borrowers. The platform assumes all lending risk, protecting depositor capital against borrower defaults. LendProtocol serves retail investors, crypto-native traders, and institutional treasury teams holding XRP or RLUSD. More information is available at lendprotocol.io .