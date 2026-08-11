Raising Dog Builds Personalized Training Plans for More Than 230 Breeds — Including Mixed Breeds

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raising Dog is the first fully personalized dog training book, helping owners raise well-behaved dogs, overcome behavioral challenges, teach tricks, and build a lifetime bond. Paired with an assistant app for tracking and daily guidance, the system turns dog training into a clear, structured routine – with over 230 breeds to choose from.

A Personalized Book Built Around Each Dog

Every Raising Dog book starts with a short quiz covering the dog's breed, age, and the owner's goals. The system then generates a custom training plan built on modern, science-based methods and tailored to that specific dog – from puppy basics and house training to obedience and advanced tricks. Developed with dog trainers and canine behavior experts, the content covers more than 230 breeds, including mixed breeds. Owners can also customize the book's cover color and their dog's name.

Daily Support With the Raising Dog App

Raising Dog companion app keeps the full plan in the owner's pocket. Features include:

A step-by-step digital training guide

Progress tracking with actionable insights

A library of extra lessons and video content

Breed-specific tips on behavior, care, and bonding

Users who want to go further can also choose optional add-on guides and upgrades, all presented clearly before purchase.

“Every dog learns differently. A plan built around your dog's breed, age, and habits is what makes training finally click,” said Mark Howard, dog behaviour advisor at Raising Dog.

Transparent Billing and Responsive Support

Transparency is central to the Raising Dog experience. Product, price, and optional features are clearly presented before purchase, and all orders are shipped for free. Subscriptions can be managed or canceled by contacting a responsive support team. Support assists by email with orders, delivery, and app setup.

Conclusion

Raising Dog is available now. It starts with a short quiz on the dog's breed, age, and the owner's goals, then builds a personalized book and app around that dog specifically, turning everyday training into steady, visible progress. To build a personalized training plan, take a short quiz .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45dae9d3-98e6-4a06-a083-ea9fee3e3495