Amerant Bank Community Raises Over $100,000 to Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Venezuela

CORAL GABLES, FL, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank announced today that team members, friends, and community members came together to raise over $100,000 in support of earthquake relief and recovery efforts in Venezuela, providing critical assistance to families and communities affected by the recent devastating earthquakes.

The fundraising campaign was launched in partnership with the Venezuelan American Chamber of Commerce and its Foundation, which is coordinating relief efforts alongside several trusted nonprofit organizations.

The initiative reflects Amerant's longstanding connection to Venezuela and its commitment to supporting communities during times of crisis.

“Amerant’s response to the earthquake in Venezuela reflects our enduring connection to the country and our commitment to supporting the communities we serve. The unity and generosity demonstrated by our team members exemplify our core values and the positive impact that can be achieved when people come together for a common purpose. As recovery efforts continue, we are proud to be part of initiatives that provide meaningful support to those facing tremendous challenges," said Carlos Iafigliola, President and CEO of Amerant Bank.

Amerant invited team members and its broader community across social media to contribute through a dedicated donation campaign, with the company matching donations to help expand the impact of every gift, bringing the total to over $100,000.

Together, those contributions will help provide emergency assistance and ongoing recovery support for affected families and communities.

Since its founding, Amerant has maintained strong ties to Venezuela, and today proudly serves more than 40,000 clients in the country. The campaign underscores the organization's belief that supporting communities extends beyond geography and that moments of hardship call for collective action and compassion.

Lesly Simon, President of the Venezuelan American Chamber of Commerce Foundation, expressed gratitude for Amerant's partnership and leadership.

"We are deeply grateful to Amerant Bank for mobilizing its team, clients, and community to support earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela," said Lesly Simon. "The generosity demonstrated through this campaign will help provide critical assistance to families as they recover and rebuild. Amerant's commitment to matching donations and engaging its community significantly expanded the impact of this effort, and we are honored to partner with them in delivering support where it is needed most."

Through its network of trusted nonprofit partners, the VACC Foundation will help ensure that resources reach affected families and communities as recovery efforts continue in the months ahead.

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn @AmerantBank.

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About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is Florida’s bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 45 years, including subsidiary Amerant Investments. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

About Venezuelan American Chamber of Commerce Foundation





The VACC Foundation empowers young people, entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, and vulnerable communities through education, innovation, business development, strategic partnerships, and access to opportunities. We support nonprofit organizations across the United States that strengthen communities and mobilize humanitarian and emergency relief for Venezuela, creating sustainable social and economic impact through collaboration and service.

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