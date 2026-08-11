Neighbors Bank Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Columbia, Missouri, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neighbors Bank, a national online mortgage lender built to make homebuying more affordable, accessible, and achievable, has been named #1813 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The recognition marks the first time in the company's history it has appeared on the list and reflects Neighbors Bank's sustained momentum in expanding access to homeownership for underserved borrowers across the nation.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our entire team's commitment to our mission," said Jake Vehige, President of Mortgage Lending at Neighbors Bank. "Growth without purpose is just a number. What matters to us is that more families are discovering they can become homeowners, and that we're the lender they can trust to get there. This recognition celebrates that impact."

Neighbors Bank has grown from a community institution into a digital-first lender operating across 49 states and Washington, D.C. The company has closed more than 15,000 purchase loans, with 74 percent going to first-time homebuyers. Government-backed and low-to-no down payment programs, including USDA, FHA, VA, and down payment assistance loans, represent a significant and growing share of the bank's portfolio, reflecting its core focus on borrowers who have historically been underserved by traditional lenders. The company maintains a 4.7-star rating on Trustpilot across hundreds of verified customer reviews.

"Every metric of growth we track all points back to one thing: "we're removing barriers that kept people from believing homeownership was possible," said Ashley Harris, Director of Homebuyer Education at Neighbors Bank. "The Inc. 5000 recognition reflects that our approach resonates. We're not just offering loans. We're changing what homebuyers believe is within reach."

Neighbors Bank attributes its growth not to market timing, but to a team culture built around genuine advocacy for borrowers.

"Our recipe is pretty simple: take care of people, stay connected, trust each other, and leave room for a little fun," said Leslie Corn, Director of People and Culture at Neighbors Bank. "We work in a high-trust environment where people have the flexibility to do great work. We assume the best in one another, and we laugh often."

With 344 employees across 28 states, Neighbors Bank has built a fully remote workforce grounded in connection and shared purpose. The company's culture emphasizes meaningful work, authentic relationships, and a people-first philosophy that extends from its borrowers to its internal team — a foundation the company believes will continue to fuel its growth in the years ahead.



About the Inc. 5000



Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022, and must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025.

About Neighbors Bank



Neighbors Bank is a national mortgage lender on a mission to enhance lives. Founded in 1945 in Clarence, Missouri, the bank has grown into a digital-first lender operating across 49 states and headquartered in Columbia, MO. Neighbors Bank specializes in government-backed and low-to-no down payment loan programs, including USDA, FHA, VA, and down payment assistance options. Not affiliated with or endorsed by any government agency. NMLS #491986. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at neighborsbank.com.

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https://www.neighborsbank.com/