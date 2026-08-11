State Collection Service renews HFMA Peer Review designation





CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, State Collection Service has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its healthcare collection service.

State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses AI and machine learning to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle including early out self-pay account resolution, insurance follow-up and bad debt collections.

“Earning a place on the HFMA Peer Review Short List is a meaningful recognition of the work our team does every day on behalf of our clients. For more than a decade, State has maintained HFMA Peer Review designation and this achievement underscores our ongoing commitment to excellence in revenue cycle management,” said Tim Haag, State's president and CEO. “We are proud of this recognition, but even more proud of the people behind it who consistently deliver outstanding results and help position our clients for success.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“HFMA's Peer Review process is designed to give healthcare leaders greater confidence when evaluating solutions that support critical financial and operational decisions,” said HFMA Chief Mission Impact Officer Richard L. Gundling, FHFMA, CMA. “State’s continued achievement of the Peer Reviewed designation reflects a sustained commitment to delivering financing solutions that have been independently evaluated for effectiveness, quality and value.”

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 150,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About State Collection Service

State Collection Service is redefining revenue recovery for healthcare—delivering enterprise-scale performance through a patient-first, relationship-driven approach. Serving more than 500 of the nation’s largest hospitals and health systems, State combines AI-driven segmentation, personalized patient engagement, and deep Epic-native integration to drive measurable financial outcomes. What sets State apart is not just performance, but partnership. As an independent, family-owned organization, State offers long-term alignment, operational consistency, and direct access to leadership—including a CEO who remains actively engaged with clients. In a market increasingly shaped by private equity consolidation, that independence translates into stability, accountability, and trust. By aligning advanced technology with human-centered service, State supports healthcare organizations to improve cash performance while strengthening the patient experience.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

Healthcare Financial Management Association

(708) 492-3385

bdennison@hfma.org

Tracy Parsons

State Collection Service, Inc.

(920) 841-3424

tracyp@stcol.com