Calian UK Secures CAD$296 Million, 15-Year British Army Training Agreement

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic infrastructure sectors, today announced that its UK subsidiary, Calian UK, has secured a 15-year agreement with Raytheon UK, the consortium lead for Omnia Training, to support the British Army's Collective Training Service (ACTS) programme. Raytheon is an RTX business.





The agreement, set to start in October 2026 following the conclusion of the current Project NUMIDIAN contract, provides approximately CAD$296 million (£159 million) in contracted base revenue over 15 years, extending one of Calian's largest defence training programs. In addition, it strengthens the company's long-term position supporting allied military readiness across the UK and Europe.

“Military readiness begins long before a mission starts; it begins with training that prepares troops to operate with confidence in complex, high-pressure environments,” said Chris Pogue, President, Defence and Space, Calian. “We’re proud to continue supporting the British Army through ACTS alongside Raytheon UK and our Omnia Training partners. This agreement reflects the trust our allies place in Calian’s expertise and strengthens our position as a leading provider of collective training and simulation solutions that respond effectively to real-world conditions.”

Calian UK's role in ACTS builds on its legacy support to the UK Ministry of Defence and British Army under Project NUMIDIAN, where the company has delivered specialized collective training services designed to expose the British Army to challenging, contemporary threats and enhance operational readiness.

"Omnia Training brings together world-class organisations with proven expertise in military training and simulation,” said James Gray, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Raytheon UK. “Our UK based team of innovators, engineers and experts will give soldiers and commanders a new level of training realism and set an example for effective collaboration between the Army and industry."

Collective training brings soldiers, commanders and allied forces together in realistic operational environments to strengthen coordination, interoperability and mission effectiveness before deployment. Through ACTS, Calian will continue delivering specialist collective training services, supporting the modernization of British Army training through advanced digital, synthetic and integrated training capabilities.

The agreement further strengthens Calian's international defence business and reinforces its role supporting allied operational readiness across the UK, Europe and NATO. Drawing on decades of experience in collective training, simulation, systems engineering and interoperability, Calian helps military organizations prepare personnel, commanders and coalition partners to operate effectively across increasingly complex, multi-domain environments.

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

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613-599-8600

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DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

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