National Advertising Division Finds Certain Howies Hockey “World’s Highest Quality” Claims Supported; Recommends Modification or Discontinuation of Others

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge brought by Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division found certain claims made by Howies Hockey, Inc. to be puffery, but recommended superiority claims regarding its athletic and hockey tape products be modified or discontinued.

Mueller and Howies compete in the athletic sports tape market. Mueller challenged express and implied claims made by Howies for its Athletic Tape and Hockey Tape, specifically Howies’ use of the claim “World’s Highest Quality.”

The National Advertising Division (NAD) reviewed product packaging and point-of-sale displays where Howies Hockey’s claim “World’s Highest Quality” appears alone, without reference to specific product attributes or competitors. In this context, NAD found that the claim is puffery because the claim is an expression of corporate pride.

NAD also evaluated Howies’ webpages, social media, print advertising, and third-party retail sites where the claim “World’s Highest Quality” appears alongside descriptions of specific product attributes. NAD found that when the claims appear in conjunction with product attributes, it becomes an objective representation regarding the product’s performance for which substantiation is required.

NAD recommended that Howies discontinue the claim when it appears in close proximity to measurable product attributes or modify the advertising to avoid conveying the unsupported message that Howies products are superior.

Similarly, NAD also recommended that Howies make bona fide, good-faith efforts to have the superiority claim modified or discontinued on third-party retail websites.

In its advertiser statement, Howies Hockey stated that it "agrees to comply with the NAD’s recommendation.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.