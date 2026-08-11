Signature Solar Celebrates Grand Opening of Reno Retail Store and Distribution Center

Sulphur Springs, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Solar, a leading provider of solar panels, batteries and complete energy solutions, today announced that its Reno retail store and regional distribution center is now open and will celebrate its official Grand Opening with a free community event on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Located at 6550 Longley Lane, Suite 155, Reno, NV 89511, the new facility expands Signature Solar's presence in the Western U.S., providing faster delivery, expanded inventory and enhanced customer support throughout the region.

Now Open

The Reno location combines a regional distribution center with a retail store and showroom where customers can shop in person, see products firsthand, and receive expert guidance from Signature Solar's knowledgeable team.

"Opening our Reno location is an important milestone as we continue expanding our presence in the West," said Brian Pascoe, president of Signature Solar. "This investment brings us closer to our customers while creating a local destination where people can learn about solar, explore energy storage solutions and discover what's possible with energy independence."

Grand Opening Celebration

The community is invited to celebrate Signature Solar's official Grand Opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Signature Solar Reno.

The Grand Opening will give attendees the opportunity to tour the retail store and showroom, meet with Signature Solar experts, and learn how solar and battery storage solutions can help power their home, business or next off-grid adventure.

The event will feature:

Interactive learning zones where attendees can explore home energy solutions

Live broadcast from KBUL Radio 98.1

Complimentary specialty coffee drinks from Carbon Coffee

Premium swag bags for the first 100 attendees

Prize giveaways every 20 minutes

An exclusive 10% discount on eligible Reno store products for guests who register during the event

Serving the Western U.S.

Reno's strategic location enables Signature Solar to better serve homeowners, businesses, installers and commercial partners across Nevada, Northern California and the broader Western region while improving product availability, delivery times and local customer support.

"We're excited to welcome the Reno community and help customers explore solar and energy storage solutions," said Brian Seaton, store manager of Signature Solar Reno. "Whether they're just getting started or expanding an existing system, our team is here to make solar simple and help them find the right solution with confidence."

Store Information

Signature Solar Reno

6550 Longley Lane, Suite 155

Reno, NV 89511

For more information about the Reno Grand Opening, visit https://signaturesolar.com/reno-grand-opening

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About Signature Solar

Signature Solar is a leading solar energy company offering panels, inverters, batteries, and complete energy systems for homes and businesses. With a focus on education, technical support, and accessible pricing, Signature Solar empowers customers to take control of their energy future through both DIY and professionally installed solutions.

Contact Info



Elizabeth Caminiti

elizabeth.caminiti@signaturesolar.com

+1 903-441-2090

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