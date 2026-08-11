Ornate Home Named to the 2026 Inc.5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SANTA ANA, CA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANTA ANA, CA - August 11, 2026 -

Ornate Home, a Santa Ana-based furniture and mattress store, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The recognition places the independent retailer among the nation's most successful entrepreneurial businesses following three years of sustained growth. Founded in 2021, Ornate Home earned a place on the list after rapid growth in its first years of operation.

The 2026 Inc. 5000 ranks companies according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022, and must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2025. According to Inc., the 5,000 honorees posted a median three-year revenue growth rate of 130 percent and have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

Ornate Home was founded by Mehmet Uncuoglu and Ozzie Ozkan and operates its headquarters, flagship showroom, and distribution center in Santa Ana, with an additional showroom in Charlotte, North Carolina. The retailer carries more than 100,000 products and partners with brands including Ashley, Tempur-Pedic, Malouf, and Michael Amini. The company offers next-day white-glove delivery throughout Orange County, provides flexible financing, and holds accreditation from the Better Business Bureau. It is a member of the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce.

"I came into this business as a technology entrepreneur, and from the start we have combined technology with furniture retail," said Mehmet Uncuoglu, CEO of Ornate Home. "Placement on the Inc 5000 reflects the trust that customers have placed in the company over the past five years, and it reflects a bet we made early on that the retailers who win the next decade will be the ones building their own systems rather than renting them."

Uncuoglu said the company is applying artificial intelligence to its internal systems while keeping customers in contact with people. "Search is changing, product discovery is changing, and the way people expect to be served is changing with it," he said. "We are building AI into our systems, but the customer still talks to a real representative, and that is not going to change. We are expanding our AI team so the technology works alongside our people rather than in place of them."

This year's honorees span industries including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, consumer products, and professional services. Past Inc. 5000 honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia. The company's co-founders plan to attend the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala, taking place October 14 through 16 in Dallas, Texas, where the honorees will be celebrated. The top 500 companies will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

The full inc 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location are available through Inc.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x54mFLV0D7U

Ornate Home is a Californian furniture and mattress retailer that has been part of the Santa Ana furniture retail community for five years, growing from a single showroom into a multi-state operation. The retailer operates its headquarters, flagship showroom, and distribution center on North Tustin Avenue, where local customers can collect orders directly from the showroom. A second showroom in Charlotte, North Carolina, and distribution centers in Florida and New Jersey support deliveries nationwide.

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For more information about Ornate Home, Santa Ana, CA, contact the company here:



Ornate Home, Santa Ana, CA

Mehmet UNCUOGLU

(844) 955 - 3399

hello@ornatehome.com

2235 N. Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, CA 92705